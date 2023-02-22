Hello Wednesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
I'm Robert Fulton, your Daily Digest Editor for Wednesday. We've got lots to cover, so let's get to it.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park: A Highland Park classic in brick. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
EAST HOLLYWOOD | ECHO PARK
Ukrainians mark one-year anniversary of the war with art and prayer
By Barry Lank
Many experts estimated Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would conclude in days. A year later, Ukrainian groups in Los Angeles will mourn the start of the ongoing war with a weekend of events.
The solemn marking of the war’s anniversary starts this Friday with a press conference and sculpture unveiling at the Ukrainian Culture Center in East Hollywood. On Sunday, the center will hold a candlelight vigil and a second art exhibit and auction.
The sculpture is a four-foot-tall version of the Peace Sculpture by young Mexican artist Osbelit Garcia Morales. A 22-foot version will also be installed at Strawberry Field in Liverpool in May and will remain there until it can be safely brought to Ukraine, according to Daria Chaikovsky, president of the Ukrainian Art Center, located at the Culture Center.
After the unveiling comes a fundraiser auction by LArtists For Ukraine, the fourth such auction by the group so far, according to Chaikovsky. Fourteen artists will participate in this latest exhibit, she said.
Other events throughout California will include a protest march at City Hall and a mass at Saint Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Echo Park.
About 30 Ukrainian organizations will be involved in the weekend events, Chaikovsky said, including churches in Los Angeles and San Diego that will hold masses on Sunday morning.
Next month, the Ukrainian Culture Center will also hold its annual Pysanka Festival celebrating Ukrainian culture.
For further information on the weekend schedule, go to Freedom of Ukraine.
LOS FELIZ & SILVER LAKE
Speed tables for Hyperion?
Councilwoman Nithya Raman's office has identified funding for installing speed tables at two locations on Hyperion and Fountain avenues between Griffith Park and Sunset boulevards, according to the Hyperion Street Safety Coalition.
The Coalition is circulating a survey seeking input. Speed tables are wider, flatter versions of speed bumps used to reduce speeds and have been installed on Riverside Drive in Elysian Valley.
The Hyperion Street Safety Collation includes local organizations, businesses, tenants, residents, schools, and students who want better access and safety on a 1.5 mile-section of Hyperion and Fountain on the border of Los Feliz and Silver Lake.
The coalition released its Avenue Plan last year after months of outreach. The plan calls for modest improvements -- including new traffic signals, ADA curb cuts and high visibility crosswalks -- at four Hyperion intersections: Evans Street, Scotland Street, De Longpre Avenue and Fountain.
The stretch of road has few traffic lights and crosswalks and is mainly inaccessible to the disabled. In January of 2019, Cristina Garcia, a 57-year-old mother of three, was hit and killed by a speeding Toyota Corolla that jumped a sidewalk in the 1800 block of Hyperion.
Sponsored by GPSN
This Black History Month, California Can Invest in Black School Leaders
By Dr. Laura J. McGowan-Robinson, Founder & CEO, Diversity in Leadership Institute
As a Black public school graduate, former high school teacher and principal, I benefited greatly from having consistent examples of teachers and leaders who looked like me. As our public schools across the country face a teacher shortage crisis, California has an opportunity to do something about it now and in a way that allows Black students to have the opportunity to succeed like me.
📈 BUSINESS | ELYSIAN VALLEY
New spa offers therapy without talk
Two clinical psychologists have created a spa near the L.A. River for those seeking psychological therapy without a lot of talk. Katelyn Lehman and Maria Ramos opened Quantum Clinic last month on Newell Street to support emotional, spiritual, and psychological integration. The spa focuses on two spa-type therapies:
• Floatation REST: Involves clients floating in water and Epsom salts, which can be combined with sound vibrations.
• Scalar Upgrade: Clients use breathing techniques and biofeedback sensors while listening to and calculated frequencies for 45 minutes.
The clinic also has an arts lounge curated by psychologists. Clients range from those just curious to try the treatments to those seeking to reduce anxiety, recover from traumatic injuries and deal with inflammatory diseases, said Lehman. “We wanted to design a program using our background in clinical psychology that supports individuals and couples on an energetic and emotional level,” she said.
Quantum Clinic is at 2828 Newell St., Suite #6.
🗒️ Notebook
Student champions youth mental health
Mount Washington: UC Berkeley student Joseph Arujo, who grew up in Mount Washington, has been appointed to serve on the 2023 Advisory Board for Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, which promotes youth mental health. Arujo, who is studying business administration and media studies, also advises TikTok on diversity, equity, and inclusion as a Community Leader in the TikTok Diversity Collective. The 19-year-old has over 870,000 TikTok followers.
Who turned up the volume on the parrots?
Eagle Rock: The Los Angeles Times recently posited the question: Are the local parrots getting noisier? The answer in short is yes, but why? Some suggest the birds' numbers have increased, leading to more significant flocks and, thus, increased noise. John McCormack, director of the Moore Laboratory of Zoology at Occidental College and an Eagle Rock resident, also noted that the birds' breeding cycle as well as the time of day can pump up the volume on all that squawking. “We’ve got flocks that come in here, right by Occidental College where I live," McCormack told the Times. And they’re always making a lot of noise in the morning as they’re waking up,”
Alvarado's dedicated rush-hour bus lanes now reach Sunset
Echo Park: Dedicated rush-hour bus lanes along Alvarado Street have now reached Sunset Boulevard, according to a statement from Metro. This is the final phase of the dedicated lanes, which go all the way to 7th Street. Buses will have exclusive use of lanes at the following peak traffic times:
- Southbound lanes: 7 am to 10 am
- Northbound lanes: 3 pm to 7 pm
Plans for the 1.7-mile route were first reported here two years ago. The first phase of the plan - running between and 7th Street to the 101 Freeway - was completed in June 2021. This second and final phase, ending at Sunset, was finished several weeks ago. Metro has estimated that the bus priority lanes will improve bus speeds by as much as 15%.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, Feb 23
City Terrace: Learn about Dances of Ireland, Scotland and Wales with the Gypsy Folk Ensemble.
Eagle Rock: There's a Porsche Party happening at SMC AutoFest 2023. Come see the cars or reserve your Porsche for this annual open house. Food trucks will be on-site, and there will be coffee and beer, too.
Highland Park: Engage in Self Love con Corazon with the Tamarindo Podcast at The Pop-Hop. Take part in a workshop/mixer and converse with others while learning how to love yourself.
Friday, Feb 24
Eagle Rock: Learn how to make a zine or new techniques at Center for the Arts' Zine Club. Register for a spot in this monthly meeting.
📋 What's your take on Wednesday's Daily Digest?
Was it useful? Help us to improve!
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.