The week will start off with highs in the 60s, followed by a mid-week warm-up and then cooler weather by week's end. 

Ascot Hills Park

Ascot Hills Park is getting an information center

The $150,000 nature and information center is intended to help orient visitors to the El Sereno park before they venture out onto its network of hiking trails and more than 90 acres of rolling hillside, reports The Eastsider.

High rises on Hillhurst?

Not exactly. But the Planning Commission voted against imposing height restrictions on the Los Feliz street after Councilwoman Nithya Raman told the panel she wanted taller, denser development. This and other items in Real Estate Monday.

Sponsored by EPNC

Your voice - Your Echo Park - Your vote

Echo Park Lake 728

Election Day is April 6!

Vote by mail applications for Echo Park Neighborhood Council are now open!

Go to: https://clerk.lacity.org/elections/neighborhood-council-elections/vote-by-mail-application

El día de las elecciones es el 6 de Abril!

¡Las solicitudes de votación por correo para el Consuelo Vecinal de Echo Park ya están abiertas!

Ir al enlace: https://clerk.lacity.org/elections/neighborhood-council-elections/vote-by-mail-application

Calendar

 March 23: Women's History - Mary Baker Eddy, 19th Century Discoverer

 March 23: Neighborhood Science (NeiSci) Tuesdays: S.L.I.M.E.

Go here for details and more events

