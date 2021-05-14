Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

It's Friday, finally! Expect our May-gray weather to last through Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures rising only into the mid 60s. Have a wonderful weekend.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

Eastside Scene

Thanks to Serena Montenegro Jensen for sharing her photo of a pair of baby owls staring down from a tree in Elysian Park. So cute!

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

The Latest

Vegan beer garden & kitchen to close for good

Get your seitan schnitzels and housemade draft beers while you still can. Hinterhof is closing permanently on Saturday only two years after opening on York Boulevard in Highland Park, reports The Eastsider.

The typical L.A. home is unaffordable for most residents

Only about 25% of potential L.A. home buyers could afford to buy a median-priced home in L.A. County during the first quarter of this year, says the California Assn. of Realtors. This and other items in Eastside House Hunter.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

Eastside Guide

Pets need pampering too

For our newest guide to the Eastside, we have rounded up neighborhood businesses -- from vets to dog walkers -- to help care for your beloved pets. Go here for The Eastsider's Pet Care Guide.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

News From Our Sponsors

Sponsored by L34Group | KWLF

Wabi-Sabi Rancho on Elephant Hill

This Wabi-Sabi Rancho, which in part is made from one of the Pacific Union box cars, doesn't hide in dressing but exposes every thoughtful detail in its simplicity and zen style, bringing elements of light, air, earth, and an utter feeling of expanse. Beamed ceilings, beautifully aged wood, and concrete flooring, surrounded by windows inviting the neighboring hillside views in.

• Find out more about this home

Classifieds

• “Selected Poems” by Los Angeles writer Cliff Weber on sale now! $11.95 on Amazon Prime or select local bookstores (including Pop Hop and Skylight).

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

Calendar

• May 14: Virtual Edendale Library Up Close Concert featuring Pianist Mark Robson.

• May 15: WORST SUMMER EVER - A comedy fundraiser of summer memories.

• May 16: Museums of the Arroyo Day

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.