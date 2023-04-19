Hello Wednesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is the last day to participate in our Eastsider Subscriber Giveaway. All current Daily Digest subscribers are automatically entered into the giveaway for a $50 gift certificate from Masa of Echo Park! To sign up for our newsletter and be automatically entered, click here: bit.ly/3mjsPMg.
Now let's get to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Mount Washington: Thanks to Todd Frankel for his photo of a lush green green canyon and hillside near San Rafael Drive.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📣 News
LAUSD and teachers reach labor deal
Schools: The L.A. school district and the union representing its teachers announced today that they have reached a tentative labor agreement that includes a 21% salary increase and reductions in class sizes. The Eastside
LOS FELIZ
For the VIN: Fighting catalytic converter theft
In response to an epidemic of catalytic converter theft, the LAPD Northeast Division held a free VIN etching event at Friendship Auditorium on Monday.
Dozens of car owners attended, hoping to deter thieves by having their car's Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) etched onto their catalytic converters. The etching can help return stolen parts, discourage recyclers from buying engraved pieces, and utlimately reduce thefts, police say.
The devices, which reduce emissions, contain precious metals that attract thieves. Last year, almost 8,000 catalytic converter thefts were reported citywide. Replacements can cost around $2,000 with weeks or months of waiting time.
Harold Slader, an early arrival at the event, said his neighbors have had their catalytic converters stolen off their cars parked on the street. “It’s just a precaution,” said the Los Feliz resident.
In addition to the etching, LAPD sprayed catalytic converters with bright orange paint, alerting would-be thieves that the converters have been etched. LAPD Detective Michael Ventura, who organized Monday's event, suggested additional preventative measures, such as securing the part with a cage and upgrading the car's alarm with a motion sensor.
“Hopefully, we can prevent this type of crime,” Ventura said.
The L.A. City Council passed an ordinance last week making it unlawful to possess a catalytic converter without proof of ownership.
EAGLE ROCK
Author serves up a cocktail napkin book
Some people collect coffee mugs, while others have an affinity for comic books. Patrick Quinn? He collects cocktail napkins.
“It’s a pretty obscure thing,” admitted Quinn over beverages at Unincorporated Coffee Roasters in Eagle Rock. His family moved to Highland Park in 1977 when he was 12, and in looking to move back to the area, he and his wife purchased a home in Eagle Rock 18 years ago.
Quinn has long collected things, specifically vintage photos. About eight years ago, he was perusing a local flea market and came across a gentleman selling vintage cocktail napkins. Next thing Quinn knew, he was driving home with a box of approximately 1,000 such napkins.
“So right off the bat, I was in,” Quinn said. “Down the rabbit hole I went.”
Quinn’s passion for his hobby has since been translated into a book: “Bar Keeps: A Collection of California’s Best Cocktail Napkins.” Yep, a coffee table book about cocktail napkins.
Quinn works as the Assistant Creative Manager for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. He’s dabbled in graphic arts but is a writer at heart. A non-fiction book seemed like a good change of pace from his fiction writing.
“Bar Keeps” is more than a collection of cocktail napkin pictures. It focuses on the post-war heyday of cocktail napkin culture as suburbs - and places to grab a drink - grew. The work is loaded with historic photos from throughout California and explores various cultural themes and trivia. It’s like a road trip through historic California watering holes.
“It was an excuse to get information and stories on a lot of famous places,” Quinn said.
Quinn’s favorite napkins come from old bars and restaurants, many but long-gone memories. Some napkins boast quips about driving drunk and sexist jokes that wouldn’t fly today. The author likens them to watching an episode of Mad Men. Local novelties in his collection include napkins from Tam O’Shanter in Atwater Village and Ernie Jr.’s Taco House in Eagle Rock.
Quinn guesses he has a couple of thousand cocktail napkins in his collection and hopes to create a national book one day.
“It’s a culture that doesn’t really exist anymore,” he said.
“Bar Keeps: A Collection of California’s Best Cocktail Napkins” is available at Skylight Books, Wacko and elsewhere. Quinn will also be signing at Los Angeles Times Festival Books at the Angel City Press tent on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
📈 Business
Green thumb picks
The L.A. Times' list of "12 can’t-miss nurseries for people who love SoCal’s fragrant native plants” includes three on the Eastside:
- Artemisia Nursery, El Sereno. “This compact, mostly outside nursery … specializes in California native plants,” the Times said, “ but also sells a selection of vegetable seedlings, herbs, succulents and houseplants.”
- LA Native Plant Source, Highland Park. “Owner Bruce Schwartz calls LA Native Plant Source a residential micro-nursery dedicated to the growth and protection of hyperlocal native plants, i.e., plants that grow natively in Northeast L.A.,” the Times said.
- Plant Material, Glassell Park. A co-founder “likens this nursery’s aesthetic and spirit to a ‘punk-rock plant shop,’” the Times said.
A new stop for The Plus Bus
Glassell Park: The Plus Bus, specializing in new and used plus-sized fashion, has opened a discount spot at 2701 W. Avenue 34. Plus Bus Community, which offers items as low as $5, is currently open Thursdays-Sundays.
🗒️ Notebook
Monument damaged
Boyle Heights: Damage to a veteran's memorial at the Cinco Puntos monument has been accumulating, and a veteran’s family is seeking help, ABC7 reported. The square, dedicated to veteran and author Raul Morin, has been scarred by graffiti on the benches, a torn U.S. flag, and most recently, damage to the iron fencing, possibly from a car crash. Morin’s family says nothing has been done to fix the square.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, Apr 20
East L.A.: Explore how a butterfly travels. In an Earth Day-related event, Christopher Yates uses juggling, theater and music to explain the migration from Canada to Mexico of butterflies at the Anthony Quinn Library.
Glassell Park: Go on a community bird walk at Rio de Los Angeles State Park with the Audubon Center. Bring comfortable shoes and binoculars and learn the basics of birding.
Cypress Park: Celebrate Earth Day at the Cypress Park library and chat with a forestry expert from North East Trees to discuss Local Urban Tree Planting.
Friday, Apr 21
Eagle Rock: Attend an evening dinner at a private home and listen to professor and poet Cathy Park Hong speak about her book, Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning. Proceeds will support the Los Angeles Review of Books.
Silver Lake: The Red Cross will have a blood drive at Silverlake Independent JCC. Schedule an appointment to find out your blood type and save lives.
Eastsider Giveaway: Masa of Echo Park Gift Certificate
All current Daily Digest subscribers are automatically entered into the giveaway for a $50 gift certificate from Masa of Echo Park! If you are not a newsletter subscriber, click or tap here to sign up and be entered into the contest. Pass this link and encourage others to sign up: bit.ly/3mjsPMg . Contest ends April 19.
Good luck!
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 195 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
195 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.