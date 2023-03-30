Good Morning!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Today is opening day for your Los Angeles Dodgers as they face the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at Chavez Ravine. To kick off the season, here's a quote from the late, great Tommy Lasorda: “If you don't love the Dodgers, there’s a good chance you may not get into heaven.” Play ball!
Now let's get to it.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Los Feliz: It's been cold and rainy, but these blossoms near Riverside Drive and Los Feliz Boulevard will remind you that spring is here. Thanks to Junko for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
👏 Thank You Thursday
We have some new contributors to thank this week: Amy G., Meagan K and two contributors who wish to remain anonymous. Thank you!
The financial support from our Reader Sponsors makes it possible for us to provide you the community news -- from breaking news to people profiles and community concerns to restaurant openings -- that you won't find anyplace else.
📢 Fatal shooting
Historic Filipinotown: A man died from a gunshot wound Sunday night after being found in an apartment on the 300 block of Parkman Avenue. Police found the victim, a Latino man in his 40s, suffering from a gunshot wound at about 9 pm, according to an LAPD spokesman. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police offered no information on a suspect.
Sponsored by the Skylight Theatre
LA EGOSITA - Final 2 Weeks!
Don’t miss the West Coast Premiere of La Egoista, by Erlina Ortiz, winner of the 2022 National Latine Playwrights Award. “LA EGOISTA deserves accolades. It radiates heart and provides a reflecting pool into which we can cast our own successes and failures.” —Broadway World. Get tickets today!
• NOW - April 9 only!
EAGLE ROCK
Western Station wine bar and bottle shop saddles up on Colorado Boulevard
By Barry Lank
A new wine bar and bottle shop called Western Station is now at 2305 Colorado Blvd. - run by long-time customers of Colorado Wine Co., which used to occupy that spot. “We've been frequenting this place for years, hoping that somehow we'd get an opportunity to be the ones to give it the TLC it needs,” said Brian Girgus, who co-owns Western Station with his girlfriend, Ashley Berry. “The chance to take it off the hands of the previous owners was too good to pass up.”
Girgus has been best known as a barber - owner of the New California Barbershop in Echo Park, which has gotten attention from the New York Times Magazine, Timeout, and, of course, The Eastsider. Berry is the one with the food service background, having owned a pizza place and a Slappy Cakes breakfast restaurant in Portland, Oregon.
Though Western Station maintains its predecessor’s bottle-and-bar business model, they’ve been adding a more in-depth beer selection, featuring local and independent breweries such as Craftsman and Eagle Rock Brewery, Girgus said. The wine selection, too, is evolving.
“Learning what's out there, learning what other people like and combining that with what we know we already like,” Girgus said, “we feel that we'll have a great selection for people that come in to buy a bottle on the way home from work and for those who who want to sit down and have a glass of wine or a beer at the bar.”
Sponsored by GPSN
Student Activism Works
By Monica Garcia, 3rd Latina to serve on the Board of Education at LAUSD
In 1968, the East LA Blow Outs or Walk Outs changed the course of history. High school students from Garfield, Roosevelt, Wilson, Lincoln, and Belmont came together to demand their civil and educational rights. Demands included more Latina/Latino teachers, safe and modern facilities, and culturally relevant curriculum. The students fought to be heard, to be respected, and to be validated in their desire for access to quality education.
ECHO PARK & ELYSIAN VALLEY
The Dodgers are back -- and so are food and drink specials
By Robert Fulton
With the onset of baseball season, some neighborhood spots are getting into the swing of things with various game day specials:
The Douglas - Echo Park bar and pub with the slogan “Good Beer. Cheap Friends” is so close to Dodger Stadium that you can practically hear the roar of the crowd. For opening weekend they're welcoming El Segundo Brewing Co. and Jiant hard kombucha for deals. They'll have other promotions throughout the season, and $4 Golden Road Dodger Blonde pints are available at all times.
Frogtown Brewery - This popular Elysian Valley brewery is stepping up to the plate by opening early at 3:00pm, showing the game live inside their Taproom and out in the Beer Garden. Opening day specials include $1 off draft pours for patrons wearing Dodgers gear.
The Gold Room - Long-time watering hole not far from the stadium is offering opening day watch party draft specials and live DJs mixing all day.
Guisados - Never fear: The Dodgerata is back on the menu! Guisados turns its Horchata blue for every home game.
Lowboy - Lowboy in Echo Park is releasing its spring cocktail launch along with an opening day party on Thursday.
More from the stadium
If you choose to eat at Dodger Stadium, there are new food offerings for the 2023 season, including a Philly cheesesteak sandwich, fried cheesecake on a stick, hot link corn dog, and a Mediterranean chicken bowl. Other new additions include Greek fries, a BBQ platter, and a chicken pesto panini.
🍽️ GOOD TASTE
Jersey Mikes' coming to Echo Park Avenue?
Echo Park: One of the frequent questions we receive from Echo Park readers deals with the long-vacant restaurant space/eyesore at Echo Park and Montana avenues. We may finally have an answer: Jeresey Mike's. The name of the sandwich shop chain (with more than 2,000 stores) is on a permit application for new signs at that location. It's one of several building permits that have been applied for to renovate the building, which has been empty since The Whisperer closed in 2017 after less than a year in business.
Hot dog stand to close
Eagle Rock: Meea's is closing after a decade of serving up hot dogs on Colorado Boulevard, according to University Times. A sign posted on the front door said the restaurant's last day will be Thursday, March 31. "It has been a pleasure serving this community for over 10 years, said the sign. "Thank you Eagle Rock for all the love and support." The Eastsider contacted Meena's to find what prompted the closure but received no response.
🗒️ Notebook
New season, new updates at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced new features for the 2023 season, including an upgraded lighting system, player pylons honoring Dodger legends, and improvements to seating and visual displays. The stadium has also become more environmentally friendly with new water valves, low-flush fixtures, and water fill stations for fans. There are also new culinary choices on the menu, and the team is launching a "Dodgers Rewards" program. KTLA
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Lincoln Heights: Find out how a Latina dives deep into her California ancestral history in L.A. Real, solo performance piece featuring actress Marlene Beltran. Through April 8. (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Thursday, Mar 30
Echo Park: If you're up for dancing, head to Club Bahia for non-stop music from DJ iSizzle and guests.
Friday, Mar 31
Eagle Rock: Join in on the Big Read and pick up a free copy of Charles Yu’s Interior Chinatown. Read the book and return to Center for the Arts Eagle Rock in late April to create a zine based on the novel.
Lincoln Heights: Find out how a Latina dives deep into her California ancestral history in L.A. Real, solo performance piece featuring actress Marlene Beltran.
Pasadena: It's Friday, I'm in Love. Catch a live tribute performance from locals, A Night Like This. Dance to songs from The Cure, and other 80s New Wave and Post-punk tunes.
Silver Lake: Attend a Shabbat Community Dinner that includes blessings and singing at the Silverlake Jewish Community Center.
Saturday, Apr 1
Eagle Rock: Start off April learning how to craft three seasonal cocktails at Relentless Brewing and Spirits' Spring Cocktail Workshop. Snacks will be provided.
Mt. Washington: Get to know your neighbors and learn how to make tamales at NENO Tamal-Making Party!
Highland Park: Dress for a night of intergalactic fun at The Futuristic FolkRock Fest. Enjoy live music from Aaron Astrodamus and Atoms Are Aliens's new album, and shop from local food, jewelry, and art vendors.
Sunday, Apr 2
Griffith Park: Attend an Armenian Social Mixer and meet up with other Armenian locals. Food is included in ticket price, with proceeds going to the non-profit, Hayk For Our Heroes.
How did we do today?
Your feedback will help us improve the Daily Digest.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📈 190 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
189 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.