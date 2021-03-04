Good morning!

We've published stories about coyotes, bobcats, mountain lions and other urban wildlife. Now we have our first story about a bear, in Eagle Rock. Read on.

Eastside Scene

Elysian Valley: A group of friends spend their Sunday morning cleaning up a section of the LA River in the Elysian Valley. Thanks to George Flynn for the photo.

The Latest

Yes, that was a bear strolling through Eagle Rock

A photo of a bear walking along Hill Drive caused quite a stir on social media Tuesday night. Animal control officers advised residents to leave the bear alone after it climbed up a tree to avoid all the attention, The Eastsider reported. "The bear was not threatening harm or injury and onlookers were advised to vacate the area so the bear could come down and return to the hills," said LA Animal Services.

Rose Hill Courts makes way for new housing

The El Sereno public housing project - one of the oldest in the city - was completed in June 1942, and became available to defense workers later that year. Now, the 100-unit complex is being prepared for demolition as a new, larger public housing development takes its place, reports The Eastsider.

Mount Washington home shopping

We went searching for Mount Washington homes priced under a million. It wasn't easy but here are three properties we found in this week's Now Asking feature.

Notebook

• Council District 13, which stretches from Echo Park to Hollywood, will start a COVID-19 vaccination program on March 9 for eligible persons who live or work in the district. The vaccination location will be revealed upon registration.

• RIP: Linda Phelps, one of the founders of the Historic Highland Park Neighborhood Council and a board member of the Highland Park Heritage Trust, has died.

• The City Council voted in favor of declaring the former Atwater Village offices of McKee General Contractora city historic landmark. It's not clear, however, what the future holds for the now boarded up building.

Calendar

March 4: Maru Garcia: membrane tensions

March 4: GIRAFFE a comedy by Fielding Edlow

March 5: Artist Talk and Performance with Maru Garcia

