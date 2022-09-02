It's Friday, finally!
Eastside Scene
Echo Park: The domes of Saint Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Church reflect the morning sun.
Real Estate Roundup
Echo Park
A real estate firm that bought Echo Park's tallest building earlier this year plans to build a seven-story apartment building next door. An affiliate of CIM Group filed plans for a 36 apartments on a triangular site now occupied by a parking garage on Glendale Boulevard and Park Avenue, said Urbanize. Four units would be set aside for extremely low-income households.
Lincoln Heights
A seven-story, 184-unit apartment complex would rise on a Mission Road parking lot across from Lincoln Park under plans submitted to the planning department. The building at 3601 Mission Road would have 47 units for very low-income households. In exchange, developers request an increase in density and a decrease in parking and open space.
Los Feliz
Alt-rock legend Beck listed his three-bedroom home for $2.95 million, Dirt reported. The renovated 1940s bungalow is one of Beck's many properties in Arkansas, Tennessee and California. The living room doubles as a recording studio, and there's space to display several of his Grammy and MTV Music awards. Beck bought the house more than seven years ago for $1.045 million, Dirt said.
Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai on "Gilmore Girls," has bought a new home in the Laughlin Park for $2.7 million, Dirt reported. The seller is actress Ashley Benson - aka Hanna Marin in "Pretty Little Liars." The home in the gated community is right around the corner from the historic Spanish Colonial Revival estate that Graham just sold to a next-door neighbor for $6 million.
Notebook
Lincoln Heights: A family that lived in a parking lot for about a month has been moved into a hotel, CBS LA reported. The Benitez family had to live under a canopy after a fire destroyed their apartment. The Red Cross and Sacred Heart Church set up the family in their new home, where they can stay for at least a year.
Echo Park: A photographer who documented cholo culture had his Instagram account with 57,000 followers shut down for “dangerous organizations,” according to Daily Chela. Merrick Morton of Echo Park captured black-and-white images of Los Angeles cholo culture during the 70s and 80s while working for Rolling Stone magazine.
Echo Park: Sections of Sunset and Glendale boulevards and Temple Street will be closed Sunday morning for the Turner Trot Run/Walk. Runners begin at 7:30 am, and the event concludes at 10:30 am.
Things To Do
Sunday: Friendship Buddies Stand-Up show
