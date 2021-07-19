Hello, Monday!

We have a lot of news for you (most of it related to crime, I'm sad to say) to catch up on since Friday's issue. Looking forward, the week ahead is going to be hot, with with highs in the low 90s and upper 80s expected all week long.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Eastside Scene

L.A. River kayakers head downstream through Elysian Valley. Thanks to George Flynn for the photo.

News

East LA: A man in his 40s was killed in a Friday night (July 16) shooting in the 900 block of S. Bonnie Beach Place. This is the second fatal shooting in less than a week in East LA. The Eastsider

Silver Lake: Hundreds of people marched to the Trader Joe's on Hyperion Avenue to honor the memory of Mely Corado, a manager who was killed by an officer's bullet when she was caught in the crossfire between police and a suspect outside the store three years ago. Family and activists called on the LAPD to be held accountable for the shooting. CBS2

Echo Park: A man was in stable condition after being injured Friday night (July 16) in what police described as a gang-related shooting in the 1500 block Mohawk Street. It's the second shooting this month on Mohawk. The Eastsider

Elysian Valley: One of the men shot last week in a possible drive-by shooting in the 2400 block of Shoredale Avenue has died from his injuries. The victim, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Mora, died a few hours after he was shot on Monday night (July 12) near his home. The Eastsider

East LA: The pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle that began in Fontana police ended in East Los Angeles early this morning after hitting speeds up to 120 mph, the CHP said. After being pursued along the 210, 605 and 10 freeways, the vehicle stopped on the 710 at Cesar Chavez Avenue, where the driver bailed out. Multiple people were detained at the scene. City News Service

The Latest

Rite Aid worker loses life after confronting shoplifting suspects

There was more news over the weekend regarding Thursday's deadly shooting at the Rite Aid in Glassell Park. The victim was identified as Rite Aid employee Miguel Núñez Peñaloza. The 36-year-old man was killed when he confronted two suspected shoplifters who had each taken a case of beer without paying, police said.

The LAPD later released photos of the two suspects, both of whom were believed to be about between 18 to 20 years of age.

The Rite Aid, located in a shopping center at Eagle Rock Boulevard and Avenue 40, was closed during the weekend. But a memorial of candles, flowers and other items near the shuttered entrance attracted visitors and news crews. The drug store chain expressed shock and sadness, and vowed to support Peñaloza's family and other workers at the store.

But the union representing Rite Aid employees expressed anger. The United Food and Commercial Workers Union 770 claimed Rite Aid had failed to provide sufficient security at the Glassell Park store despite previous death threats. "No one should have to fear for their lives while they shop or work in a retail store," said a statement issued by the union.

Meanwhile, an online fundraiser has been set up for Peñaloza, who leaves behind a partner, mother, father, brother, sister and three nephews.

We will keep you updated as this sad story continues to develop.

Real Estate Monday

This week's issue of Real Estate Monday includes items on about an elevated Echo Park ADU; a complex of repurposed shipping containers that houses hundreds of formerly homeless people; and details of a $2 million, 2-1/2-year-long Los Feliz renovation.

Notebook

Glassell Park: Work has begun to permanently seal off a pedestrian tunnel that runs under Fletcher Drive near Estara Avenue. Council District 13 said it secured funding to remove the tunnel outside Fletcher Drive Elementary in response to public safety complaints from parents and others near the school. Similar complaints prompted the city to fence off the tunnel entrances back in 1987. The underground passageway is one of the more than 200 that were built starting in the 1920 to make for safer pedestrian crossings, especially near schools.

Silver Lake: An L.A Times story about the fundraising prowess of Orange County Rep. Katie Porter (she's raised nearly $4.9 million during the first six months of this year) mentions that Laura Gowen has held three fundraisers at her Silver Lake home. Those events have raised a combined $75,000 for the Democratic Congresswoman. “She’s someone who’s able to have a strong voice and deep expertise in areas that aren’t always deemed sexy, but are very important,” Gowen said.

RIP: A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 21, for Diana Barnwell, an activist who was one of the founders of the Highland Park Heritage Trust. She also served on the Southwest Museum Board of Trustees and the Board of the Mount Washington Association, where she advocated for the site of LA's first museum and led the expansion of collections showcased at the National Register of Historic Places. Barnwell, who lived in Mount Washington and worked at the LA Times in promotions and advertising, was 82.

Eastside Citizen

Items of interest in this week's public meetings:

Eagle Rock: A proposal to replace a Mobile gas station at Colorado and Eagle Rock boulevards with a new store and car wash will come up for review before the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council Planning & Land Use Committee. Item No. 6

Calendar

• July 22: NASA GLOBE: Mosquito Habitat Photo Challenge Kick-Off Program

