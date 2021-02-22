Happy Monday!

Eastside Scene

Weekend Bikers: It was a beautiful Sunday morning for a bike ride on the LA River Path in Elysian Valley. Thanks to George Flynn for the photo.

The Latest

Bernie Sanders has backed Gil Cedillo for City Council

The next City Council elections are not going to happen until the summer of 2022. That may seem like a long way off, but on Sunday Bernie Sanders tweeted his endorsement of incumbent First District Councilman Gil Cedillo, who backed the Vermont senator in last year's presidential primary. "He knows that working people built Los Angeles, and he fights every day to make sure their voices are heard over the concerns of the wealthy and the powerful," said Sanders.

Several Twitter users expressed their displeasure, while others thought the endorsement was premature. "Hold your horses bernie ... the race hasn’t even begun," said @la__womxn.

LA will resume vaccinations on Tuesday

The city-run sites at Dodger Stadium and in Lincoln Heights will once again start administering the vaccine on Tuesday, reports The Eastsider. Those sites were shut down late last week after snow and ice across the Midwest delayed LA-bound vaccine shipments.

Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Ramona Gardens

The governor was on hand during the first visit of a mobile vaccination unit at the Boyle Heights public housing project on Sunday. Newsom also visited a mobile site in Inglewood to highlight the state's efforts to vaccinate hard-to-reach communities against the coronavirus. He conceded the state is "not doing enough" in that regard.

Kristen Stewart just paid $6 million for a house in Los Feliz

In addition to Stewart's latest property purchase, this week's issue of Real Estate Monday also includes items on a six-story apartment building coming to Echo Park and pre-fab homes for the homeless in Northeast LA.

Notebook

COVID takes a deadly toll on mariachis

An LA mariachi group held a virtual concert to benefit the families of mariachis who have died during the pandemic, according to ABC7. Organización de Mariachis Independientes del California estimates that 60 of its 400 members -- most of whom live in the Boyle Heights area -- have died from COVID-19.

Trouble on Sargent Court

An Echo Park reader reports that the occupants of a white sedan fired BB gun pellets at car windows around 4 am on Saturday on Sargent Court near Elysian Park. Similar reports popped up on NextDoor. We could not reach police to confirm.

Silver Lake gym fundraiser

Mixto restaurant is holding a fundraiser for another neighborhood business, Body Builders Gym. The family-owned gym is struggling because it has not been able to open during the pandemic.

