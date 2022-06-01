Good Morning!

Lowrider Traffic Jam in Elysian Park 600

Elysian Park: Stuck in a lowrider traffic jam. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

NEWS

Encampments: The Los Angeles City Council backed a proposal by five council members to amend the city's law against homeless encampments in certain areas of the city to extend to within 500 feet of all schools and day care facilities. The Eastsider

Eastside Elections Logo 600

Council elections attract big spenders

By Barry Lank

Eastside City Council races are attracting big money. But it’s not necessarily going into the candidates’ campaign chests.

Instead, groups funded by businesses, labor unions and wealthy activists operate independently of the campaigns and spend freely in support or opposition of candidates in the upcoming June 7 primary.  

In the Council District 1 and 13 races, independent spending on everything from online ads to lawn signs topped a combined $2.4 million*, according to the City Ethics Commission. This compares to about $1.9 million collected by the candidates.

While direct contributions to a campaign are capped, independent spenders are not -- as long as they don’t coordinate with the candidate.

 “I don’t think we’ve seen in quite a while the kinds of dollars from independent sources that have been spent on various races throughout this whole city,” said veteran campaign consultant Rick Taylor.

In Council District 13, which stretches from Echo Park to Hollywood, the California Apartment Association and others have backed incumbent Mitch O’Farrell with more than $800,000. Meanwhile, they also unleashed more than half a million dollars against challenger Hugo Soto-Martinez. You have them to thank for all those “No Hugo” ads.

Soto-Martinez, a labor organizer, benefited from about $125,000 in independent spending, primarily from unions, including his former employer, UNITE HERE Local 11. Many of those groups have also dropped $125,000 against O’Farrell.

“Outside money is an unfortunate reality in modern politics,” Soto-Martinez told The Eastsider. O’Farrell’s campaign did not respond to questions.

In Council District 1, the apartment association and unions spent more than $600,000 on incumbent Gil Cedillo, whose district includes Highland Park, Lincoln Heights and Westlake. They also plowed more than $130,000 against Cedillo’s challenger, activist Eunisses Hernandez.

“While we can’t coordinate or control spending, the Councilmember is encouraged to see local working families via their unions, support him,” said Cedillo’s campaign manager, Robert Urteaga.

In the meantime, the only significant independent expenditures to support Hernandez - and oppose Cedillo - among came almost exclusively from a committee based in West Oakland. The L.A. Times says the spouse of Netflix’s CEO and a philanthropist who is the daughter of a hedge fund billionaire are among the donors to the committee.

This group, as well as Hernandez’s campaign, did not respond to questions for this report.

* All figures in this story are based on reports filed May 21 - 28 with the L.A. Ethics Commission. Go here for updated figures.

Council District 1 Independent Expenditures

Independent Expenditure Spending Council District 1 600

Reported as of 5/28/2022

Council District 13 Independent Expenditures

Independent Spending Council District 13 May 2022 600

Reported as of 5/26/2022

Council District 1 Contributions

Council District 1 Contributions May 2022 600

Funds contributed directly to campaigns. Reported as of 5/21/22

Council District 13 Contributions

CD 13 Contributions may 2022 600.jpg

Funds contributed directly to campaigns. Reported as of 5/21/2022
