EASTSIDE SCENE

Atwater Village: A lovely sunny day to stretch out on the L.A. River. Thanks to Carol Sanchez for the photo.

NEWS

Fatal crash update

Echo Park: A driver has been charged in a fatal crash in which a homeless man sitting on a bus bench was struck and knocked onto the side of the 101 Freeway. The Eastsider

Broken sidewalks

Ron Galperin, the city's controller, called for a comprehensive assessment of the city's 9,000 miles of sidewalks and a program that prioritizes fixing the damaged sections instead of replacing whole stretches of them. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Where to buy & sip alcohol-free drinks on the Eastside

When Jillian Barkley stopped drinking alcohol three years ago, she found the supply of fun, creative and tasty alcohol-free beverages to be flatter than an old opened bottle of tonic water.

"I was finding the options in grocery stores a little bit underwhelming," Barkley said.

Determined to fill that void, Barkley opened Soft Spirits, a non-alcoholic bottle shop on Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake that caters to the non-drinker. The store offers alcohol-free spirits, wine, beer and more.

Alcohol-free drink options have increased on the Eastside in recent years. In addition to Soft Spirits and other shops offering booze-free beverages, local bars have also carved out space for those wanting a night out without the buzz.

Boyle Heights houses with suburban style

The homes of Vista Del Sol would not look out of place in Chino Hills, Santa Clarita or any other suburban subdivision. They feature three or four bedrooms, faux Spanish touches, and two-car garages.

But Vista Del Sol homes are not out in the suburbs -- they are in Boyle Heights, near a Gold Line Station. DTLA is just across the river, and Mariachi Plaza sits on the other side of the 101 Freeway.

Three homes -- prices from $688,000 to $790,000 -- are currently on the market.

Renovated Midcentury Garvanza Home

Welcome creatives, designers and dreamers.

Thoughtfully re-designed home located in historic Garvanza, combines nods to period design with the simplicity of contemporary composition. Warm, earthy touches make this home feel livable and aspirational.

NOTEBOOK

High school makeover

East LA: LA Unified has selected Garfield High as its next modernization project, according to school board member Monica Garcia. The first step will be to spend $1.2 million on feasibility studies and planning before bond money is used for construction. Previous and current modernization projects have included Belvedere Middle School in East LA, Lincoln High in Lincoln Heights, and Roosevelt High in Boyle Heights.

Grand opening

Highland Park: Baller Hardware & Garden Center will hold a Grand Opening Community Barbecue on Saturday, Nov. 20. The store at 5040 York Boulevard replaces the former Do It Best Hardware and is twice as large as Baller's original Silver Lake store.

Local Public Schools Offer Enriched Education for Student Success

Public schools like Alliance College-Ready Public Schools, Ednovate, Green Dot Public Schools-CA and KIPP SoCal Public Schools quickly learned that, even during a global pandemic, in today’s competitive college-going environment, schools must offer students and their families an enriching public education requiring resources, services, and added supports so that they can succeed in college, careers and beyond.

