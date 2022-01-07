It's Friday, finally!

After our foggy morning, the weekend ahead looks pretty nice, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s for the most part.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

EASTSIDE SCENE

Glassell Park: Mount Baldy photographed in the morning from Lavell Drive in Glassell Park. Thanks to Volker Corell for sharing the photo. He took it with a Nikon D750, Sigma 150-600mm, 1/4000, f/5.3, HDR filter in Affinity Photo.

NEWS

Record-breaking day (in a bad way)

L.A. County reported a staggering 37,215 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, by far the highest single-day number from throughout the entire pandemic. Hospitalizations also continued climbing, although still well short of the peak during last winter's surge. The Eastsider

Fires

East LA: Crews this afternoon extinguished a fire at a one-story residence in the 500 block of S. Rowan Avenue. No injuries were reported, and no other structures were damaged.

Echo Park: An outdoor rubbish fire that expanded into a vacant commercial building in the 1200 block of Sunset Boulevard was extinguished without injuries.

GOOD TASTE

Take a break from booze and meat this month

For those who overindulged during the holidays, we have some restaurants, bars and shops that will help you start 2022 on a healthier note.

Participating in Dry January?

Last November, we wrote about some Eastside stores and bars that sell alcohol-free spirits. That included Genever in Historic Filipinotown, which serves a decadent coffee cocktail with egg and cream, the blood orange-and-hibiscus infusions at Cafe Birdie in Highland Park.

An LAist round up of the best nonalcoholic cocktails included drinks from Silver Lake’s All Day Baby, Los Feliz’s Big Bar and Silver Lake’s Soft Spirits, which is said to be the only nonalcoholic bottle shop in L.A. If you’re looking for suggestions from them, check out this video from the L.A. Times Food team, where they try out 14 different bottles from the Silver Lake shop.

Perhaps you’re participating in Veganuary instead?

Thrillist has you covered with the best vegan picks in the city. There are the 30-ingredient vegan burger patties and tofu nuggets at Burgerlords in Highland Park or plant-based soul food at Silver Lake’s The Vtree.

Try the mock orange chicken at Bulan Thai in Silver Lake or head to Echo Park for Monty’s Good Burger and Sage Vegan Bistro.

And don't forget to check out the Eastsider's Vegan Dining Guide.

NOTEBOOK

Elections

Rocío Rivas of Highland Park announced her candidacy to replace Monica Garcia, who is termed out, to represent LAUSD Board District 2. Rivas servers as policy deputy for board member Jackie Goldberg and is the mother of a sixth-grader. She noted that she would be the only board member with a child enrolled in the district if elected.

COVID Testing

Boyle Heights: The YMCA is offers free COVID testing at 12 sites in response to the recent surge. Some sites require appointments. In Boyle Heights, the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA at 2900 Whittier Blvd. will offer testing on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Go here for details.

GOOD TO KNOW

The free ride is over

Starting Monday, Jan. 10, Metro will require passengers to once again board buses through the front door -- and pay for the ride.

Last March, the transit agency suspended front door boarding and relaxed rules requiring bus fares as part of COVID safety precautions.

But some passengers will be able to take advantage of discounts offered through the Low Income Fare is Easy (LIFE) program.

