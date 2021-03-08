Hello, Monday!

Get ready for much needed rain as well as cold weather this week, with highs expected to stay in the 50s and low 60s through Friday.

Eastside Scene

El Sereno -- Metal butterflies adorn a public artwork at Soto Street and Huntington Drive.

The Latest

A 15-year-old boy went missing in East LA

The LA County Sheriff's Department said that Giovanni Cordova was last seen about 11 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of Olympic Boulevard, reports The Eastsider.

Do you remember “Cha-Cha” Di Gregorio?

She was one of the characters in the hit film "Grease." Turns out that the actress who played her, Annette Cardona, was from Cypress Park. Now, according to The Eastsider, the intersection of Avenue 26 and Jeffries Avenue could be named in honor of the late actress as "Annette Cardona Charles Square.”

Garvanza residents lined up against a new housing project

A proposal to build a three-story, 33-unit apartment building at Avenue 64 and Garvanza Street met with lengthy and hostile receptions at a pair of public meetings last month. This and other items in today's Real Estate Monday.

Notebook

• The county coroner identified the victim of last week's fatal shooting in Glassell Park as 24-year-old Josever Mariano of Los Angeles.The shooting occurred at about 4:20 p.m. Monday near Drew Street and West Avenue 32.

• There's been another bear sighting in Eagle Rock, reports The LA Times. This one took place early Sunday morning in the 2100 block of Estes Road near the 134 Freeway. This is a few blocks east of last Tuesday's bear sighting on Hill Drive.

• What happened to the benches? For a brief time some wooden benches installed on the concrete banks of the LA River in Elysian Valley near La Colombe Coffee provided a comfy place to sit. Then they were gone. LAist has the details about what happened.

• The Echo Park United Methodist Church has been broken into for the third time in recent months. This time a rock from the church's garden was used to smash out a panel in the front door, according to a church newsletter.

Calendar

• Tues, March 8: Can Women’s Movements Save the World?

