Got a story idea or photo to share?

EASTSIDE SCENE

Elysian Valley: Clouds and shadows move across the landscape in this photo taken from Elysian Park. David Cruz captured this image on film with a Nikon F3.

NEWS

Standoff

Boyle Heights: A man who allegedly assaulted an officer kept police at bay for several hours during a standoff in the 1500 block of Pleasant Avenue. L.A. Times

THE LATEST

Bigger plans in store for Sears

The landmark Sears store at Olympic Boulevard and Soto Street in Boyle Heights closed last year after more than nine decades in business. Long before the store closed, its nine-acre property had been in flux for almost 20 years, with developers and investors unveiling ambitious proposals that were never built. Now, a new plan is in the works.

Izek Shomof of the Shomof Group, which owns the site, says his firm is working on something much bigger than previous designs, which included 1,000 housing units.

“As of now, we put the Sears old residential development plans on hold,” said Shomof. “For the past year, we’ve been working on a bigger and better plan that will benefit the community. It will be revealed in the very near future.”

Former Grand Plans

Shomof’s former plans, which have now lapsed, included housing, commercial and creative office space, parking for more than 1,600 vehicles and room reserved for Sears in the building, a city historic landmark.

Plans to replace the now shuttered Sears and fill its 200,000 square feet of space remain vague.

“There was some sort of proposed office space, food hall concept that was supposed to occur but never did as the Sears bankruptcy somehow affected this,” said David Silvas, chair of the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council’s Planning and Land Use Committee.

The Art Deco building, topped by a green-neon Sears sign, now sits empty for the foreseeable future.

Sears Saga

• 2004: Developer Mark Weinstein buys the site with plans for hundreds of condos, apartments, stores, and possibly even a charter school.

• 2007: Weinstein gives up plans and agrees to sell to boxer Oscar De La Hoya and partners for about $70 million. But that deal fell apart one year later in the wake of the recession.

• 2013: Shomof buys the site for $29 million.

• 2015: City approves adaptive reuse plans.

• 2021: Sears closes.

NOTEBOOK

Water worries

For most of the year, Los Angeles River is filled mainly with treated wastewater. But soon, it may not even have that, the Los Angeles Times reports. The cities of Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale now want to recycle the treated wastewater before it reaches the river, a plan that pits recycling advocates against river advocates. “The driving concept over the past two decades has been that we can’t have a more or less normal L.A. River without water in it,” Joseph Edmiston from the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy told the Times. “But that won’t be possible if city proposals to reclaim their wastewater to the nth degree are implemented.”

Urban fishing

Local photographer Madeline Tolle documents our local anglers for The New York Times. Stops included Echo Park Lake as well as Hollenbeck Park and Lincoln Park - though the main focus was Frogtown. “The winter light and the trees’ yellowed leaves made it feel like I was spending time in a place fully outside of Los Angeles,” she wrote, “when in reality I was only a few miles from my apartment.”

AQMD Appointment

4th District Councilmember and Silver Lake resident Nithya Raman has been appointed to replace Councilman Joe Buscaino on the South Coast Air Quality Management District Governing Board, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced. "I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues on the Board to work to ensure that everyone in the South Coast region has healthy, clean air to breathe and that our ports become models for 21st century shipping that center environmental sustainability and environmental justice in their operations," Raman said in a statement.

