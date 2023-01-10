Hello, Tuesday!
LAUSD is back in session after a three-week Winter break. Chronic absenteeism is a serious issue plaguing the district, impacting academic achievement as well as funding. Today, we highlight one Eastside student who has turned things around.
📷 Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: Thanks to Sandy Driscoll for her photo of a rainy-day runner at the Silver Lake Reservoir.
📢 News
Gold Line disruption
Northeast L.A.: The Metro L (Gold Line) Line service will be interrupted today and passengers can expect 20-minute delays while crews repair overhead wires damaged by last night's heavy rains. The transit agency said shuttle buses will replace trains between the Southwest Museum and South Pasadena stations. There's no word on when normal service will resume.
House catches fire during storm
El Sereno: One person was rescued from a house fire that started during last night's deluge. Firefighters were called shortly before 10 pm to the 2900 block of Minto Court where they quickly extinguished the flames and rescued an occupant of the home, said L.A. Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
Outage
Echo Park: More than 800 LADWP customers lost power at one point last night but service has been restored this morning, according to the LADWP outage page. It's not clear if the outage was storm-related.
How wet did it get?
As of 6 am: 2.73 inches of rain had fallen in Downtown L.A in the last 24 hours, 4.07 inches at the Eagle Rock Reservoir north of the 134 Freeway and 5.49 inches at L.A. City College, according to the National Weather Service.
Round two of this storm is expected to move through the L.A. area late this morning or early afternoon, bringing more rain (but not as much as last night), strong winds and thunderstorms. Then we dry out for a few days until the weekend, when there's another shot of showers.
BOYLE HEIGHTS
Back on track and back in class
Not showing up to school had long been a problem for 15-year-old Yordi Luna. The Garfield High sophomore was considered chronically absent in ninth grade. But through intervention from his school, district staff and even a visit from the superintendent, he’s back on track.
“I kind of like going to school and I’m doing good,” Yordi said recently.
Yordi’s mother Leydi Luna said Yordi struggled to transition from middle school to Mendez High School, the teen’s home campus. He moved to Garfield, yet attendance was still a problem: Yordi racked up two months' worth of absences freshman year, according to Leydi.
When the district’s iAttend campaign launched in August, Garfield attendance counselor Sonia Thong advised Leydi that Yordi might benefit from a visit from L.A. Unified’s Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. The campaign is part of an ongoing effort to get students with 14 or more absences in a school year back to school.
In addition to affecting students' academic performance, attendance determines school funding.
Carvalho visited with Yordi and connected with the teen through music and football. The superintendent encouraged him to attend class and promised he would monitor Yordi’s progress and look him up during a future visit to campus.
Yordi, who played football at Garfield this school year, met with Carvalho before the second game of the season.
“I was surprised he actually followed up with me,” Yordi said. “I know he’s busy and stuff…That has to show you care at least a little bit.”
The visit appears to have inspired Yordi, and Thong closely monitors his attendance and academic performance, Leydi said. The three meet regularly or have phone conferences to talk about the teen’s progress.
Yordi has missed school only twice so far this year due to illness. He said his outlook on attendance is different from what it was freshman year.
“I never really thought it mattered that much that I go to school,” he said. “I feel like my mindset about school is a lot different.”
🎒 More School News
LAUSD launches evening transportation program
The new program is intended to get students home following after-school in-person tutoring sessions. Some students have not enrolled in the Young Empowered Scholars Academy, a tutoring program, because they lack reliable transportation, according to the district. Now, they will be able to get a safe ride home. For more info or to sign-up, contact your child’s school or visit achieve.lausd.net/tutoring.
Eastside councilmembers get their assignments
Much of the work by the City Council takes place in numerous committees focused on different issues The fifteen council members seek to serve on committees dealing with issues that are near and dear to their hearts as well as those with power and influence.
With the arrival of five new council members, City Council President Paul Krekorian, who picks the committee chairs, last week released his list of new committee assignments. Here's how the Eastside councilmembers fared:
• Eunisses Hernandez, Council District 1: Chair of the Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee. She will also serve on the Civil Rights, Equity, Aging, and Disability Committee and the Energy & Environment Committee. Her office said she wants to increase programming at neighborhood parks, invest in services for youth and seniors, and develop networks of resources for people at-risk for homelessness.
• Nithya Raman, Council District 4: Chair of the Housing and Homelessness Committee and vice-chair of the Board of Referred Powers and the Ad Hoc Committee on Government Reform. She will also serve on the Energy & Environment and the Public Works committees.
• Hugo Soto-Martinez, Council District 13: Chair of the Civil Rights, Equity, Aging, and Disability Committee. He will also serve on the Economic & Community Development and the Public Safety committees.
• Kevin de León, Council District 14: De León was stripped of most of his assignments in the wake of last year's leaked recording scandal. But council rules require him to be on at least one committee. So, he will keep his spot on the Board of Referred Powers, which rarely meets.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Jan 11
Echo Park: Edendale Branch Library is hosting a musical performance by composer Christopher Garcia as part of their LA Made program. Garcia will present Resonancia Flower Songs from Mexico while utilizing instruments from Mesoamerica.
Thursday, Jan 12
East LA: Parents, bring your kids to East LA Library to build Constellation Luminarias. Learn about the history of star constellations and take home a luminaria to light up a room with stars.
💡 Good to Know
MLK Day is Monday
Just a reminder that schools will again be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
