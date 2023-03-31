It's Friday, finally!
Today marks the birth of Cesar Chavez, the civil rights and labor leader who passed away in 1993. Click here to learn more. It's also former Vice President Al Gore's 75th birthday. Happy birthday, Al!
-- Robert Fulton
-- Robert Fulton
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: A magical morning at Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Vincent Foeillet for the photo.
News
Hit-and-run leaves boy severely injured
Boyle Heights: A middle school student had his right leg severed after being struck by a hit-and-run motorcyclist on Whittier Boulevard at Orme Street. Residents described the crossing where the 13-year-old was hit as dangerous and lacking signage or signals on the busy street. KTLA
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Echo Park
The Burrito King on Sunset at Alvarado is once again up for lease after having been put up for rent about two years ago. Urbanlime is handling the listing, but has not responded to The Eastsider for more details. At its peak, this restaurant was part of a chain of Burrito Kings that stretched as Far East as Houston and as far south as Bogotá, according to The New York Times. It showed up in pictures and videos with rockers Warren Zevon and Gram Parsons.
Glassell Park
The 35-unit Glassell Apartments on 3367 Andrita St. has been sold for $8.6 million, REBusinessOnline reported. The property was more than 60 percent vacant at the time of sale. The seller was a family trust that owned the asset for more than 20 years. The buyer is identified only as a 1031 exchange investor, which implies a property swap.
Los Feliz
Brad Pitt has sold the 1.9-acre compound that he owned for nearly 30 years, Entertainment Tonight reported. The home reportedly went for $40 million, but the deal was done off-market, showing no public records. Pitt reportedly bought the house in 1994 for $1.7 million from Cassandra Peters aka Elvira Mistress of the Dark. Pitt's time there included his five-year marriage to Angelina Jolie. Eventually, he bought several other adjoining properties to create an estate that includes several structures, a three-story Craftsman main house, a pair of pools and a skatepark, says Dirt.
Monterey Hills
Twelve acres of undeveloped land have been purchased by the region’s only Indigenous charter school, and is being returned to the area’s original inhabitants, the Gabrielino Shoshone Tribal Nation of Southern California, the L.A. Times reported. The Anahuacalmecac International University Preparatory of North America bought the land in August for $800,000, and plans to establish the Chief Ya’anna Learning Village. Having such a space “always seemed kind of impossible,” said tribe member Jamie Rocha, “because you know, our territory is prime real estate.”
Mount Washington Area
Mark Arnold talks to the New York Times about the 975-square-foot house he built on a very small, steep lot. “I wanted a small, architectural house,” he said. “Just for one person.”
Silver Lake
Sunset magazine visits musician Drew Straus's 1930s home, which was recently renovated in the style of the modernist Sea Ranch houses of the 1960s - residences designed to fit seamlessly into the landscape. "There is an ethos of warm minimalism mixed with a sense of craft and handmade details throughout the home, which has also been designed to maximize its panoramic views of Los Angeles while retaining a sense of privacy,” said Rachel Bullock, who oversaw the project through her company, LAUN.
⏳ FLASHBACK FRIDAY | BOYLE HEIGHTS
Radioactive milk cure - the L.A. Sanitarium of the early 20th Century
When the Los Angeles New Temple of Health opened in 1906, it promised a cure for “all nervous and wasting ailments" and "all diseases of the brain, blood and nervous system,” according to an advertisement in the Los Angeles Herald.
That cure was milk laced with radium.
This was the prescription of H. Russell Burner, the founder of the temple on East 4th and South St. Louis Streets, also known as the Los Angeles Sanitarium, in Boyle Heights. Sometimes Burner called himself “professor,” sometimes “the Old Quaker Doctor,” and sometimes the “greatest living medical inventor.” In 1901, though, the “Southern California Practitioner” medical journal called him “a sanctimonious old fraud.”
It’s unclear where the Ohio native got his medical training - the story varied, depending on the source. He founded a series of sanitariums in Ohio and San Diego before raising the three-story neoclassical structure in Boyle Heights. He took out countless huge newspaper ads touting his astounding medical dominance.
It’s unclear whether Burner added radium to patients’ milk or just exposed it to radioactivity, according to the podcast RADIO(active) Waves, from the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History .
One of Burner’s ads reassured readers, “The milk from these beautiful Jersey cows is handled with the greatest of care and is made radioactive, which increases its food properties more than three hundred percent.”
But Burner faced troubles and lawsuits. His radium cure wasn’t helping his own medical problems, and his hot temper had driven away two wives, the Cincinnati Enquirer said. Plus, the State Board of Medical Examiners was collecting evidence against him for criminal charges, the L.A. Times reported. On Feb. 12, 1907, Burner died in the 4th Street sanitarium. He was found in bed with a bottle of chloroform and a blood clot in his heart, leaving authorities to debate whether to call it suicide.
His institute's license was suspended shortly afterward. Three years later, according to Survey LA, the building reopened as the Jewish Orphans' Home, which operated there until 1915. Nowadays, the building is a collection of 23 single-room apartments.
🗒️ Notebook
Chief Ya’anna Learning Village
Painful past
Echo Park: Resident Darrell Kunitomi writes in the L.A. Times about touring Santa Anita Park, which served as a World War II assembly center for Japanese Americans on their way to internment camps. Kunitomi’s family lived there for a while, in the horse stalls. His uncle, Ted Fujioka, wrote a letter to his high school teacher that read: "Since there are seven in our family at the present, we were given two stables. My mother and sister just sat down and cried."
Boxing trailblazer
East L.A.: Seniesa Estrada, who as a little girl began training in East L.A., is a boxing champion, the owner of a Bell Gardens gym and a role model for girls, the L.A. Times reported.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Thursday, Mar 30
Echo Park: If you're up for dancing, head to Club Bahia for non-stop music from DJ iSizzle and guests.
Friday, Mar 31
Eagle Rock: Join in on the Big Read and pick up a free copy of Charles Yu’s Interior Chinatown. Read the book and return to Center for the Arts Eagle Rock in late April to create a zine based on the novel.
Lincoln Heights: Find out how a Latina dives deep into her California ancestral history in L.A. Real, solo performance piece featuring actress Marlene Beltran.
Pasadena: It's Friday, I'm in Love. Catch a live tribute performance from locals, A Night Like This. Dance to songs from The Cure, and other 80s New Wave and Post-punk tunes.
Silver Lake: Attend a Shabbat Community Dinner that includes blessings and singing at the Silverlake Jewish Community Center.
Saturday, Apr 1
Eagle Rock: Start off April learning how to craft three seasonal cocktails at Relentless Brewing and Spirits' Spring Cocktail Workshop. Snacks will be provided.
East LA: East Los Angeles Farmers Market and pick up some fresh produce, artisanal products and entertainment by local talent.
Mt. Washington: Get to know your neighbors and learn how to make tamales at NENO Tamal-Making Party!
Highland Park: Dress for a night of intergalactic fun at The Futuristic FolkRock Fest. Enjoy live music from Aaron Astrodamus and Atoms Are Aliens's new album, and shop from local food, jewelry, and art vendors.
Sunday, Apr 2
Griffith Park: Attend an Armenian Social Mixer and meet up with other Armenian locals. Food is included in ticket price, with proceeds going to the non-profit, Hayk For Our Heroes.
“We cannot seek achievement for ourselves and forget about progress and prosperity for our community." -- Cesar Chavez.
-- Robert Fulton
-- Robert Fulton
