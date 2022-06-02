Good Morning!
With the Mulholland Fountain fenced off and out of commission, many graduating seniors will have to look for another scenic spot to take those photos with family and friends. If you know of other Instagram-worthy locations, share them with us by replying to this newsletter.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
El Sereno: Steel butterflies float overhead at Soto Street and Mission Road.
NEWS
East Hollywood: Two animals were killed and several more were injured in a fire that broke out in a business in the 800 block of North Virgil Avenue. The Eastsider
GOOD TASTE
A rundown of Eastside food & drink news
By Jessica Doherty
Moo’s Craft Barbecue in Lincoln Heights celebrates its one-year anniversary this month with events and special deals.
On select Saturdays in June, Moo’s will collaborate with different pitmasters, like Heritage Barbeque, Zef BBQ and Priedite. You can also enter a raffle to win a Yeti cooler filled with barbeque essentials and a Moo’s gift card. Proceeds go towards No Child Hungry.
Moo's began in 2017 as a side hustle for Andrew and Michelle Munoz. They served up Texas-inspired barbecue with a CaliMex twist from their backyard in East L.A. and at pop-ups at local breweries before opening their brick-and-mortar location at 2118 N. Broadway.
In Other Food & Drink News:
Echo Park’s Sage Bistro & Brewery is also celebrating an anniversary -- it's fifth. The woman-owned is celebrating with a special oak-aged Persimmons Saison. The woman-owned brewery is the only brewery in Echo Park, and harvests its ingredients from a regenerative, organic farm in Fillmore. The sweet and slightly tart anniversary beer is available on draft or in cans at Sage locations.
The Highland Park Coco’s restaurant building on York Boulevard has been listed for lease. But the coffee shop remains in business, and no closing has been announced. Calls and emails to the leasing broker were not returned, and no contact could be made at the company. However, a Coco's employee said workers there were aware of the listing. The 5,491-square-foot building at 6040 York Blvd. dates back to 1974.
Burger She Wrote expanded into Los Feliz, tweeted food writer Josh Lurie. The smashburger maker opened its second location in the former Umami Burger on Hollywood Boulevard.
