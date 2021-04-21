Good morning!

Eastside Scene

A springtime stroll through the grassy hills of Mt. Washington. Thanks to Todd Frankel for the photo.

The Latest

How noisy is Metrolink's Cypress Park maintenance yard?

Nearby residents have been complaining for years about the noise and vibrations from the rail maintenance center. But one of the surprise findings of a study was that noise from the facility was more noticeable across the L.A. River in Elysian Valley than in Cypress Park itself. Details in The Eastsider

A Lincoln Heights brush fire damaged a home and several vehicles

One dog with serious burns was rescued from the burning home, reports The Eastsider. While the hills north of Lincoln High School are no stranger to brush and grass fires, Tuesday's blaze appeared to inflict the heaviest property damage by a fire in recent years.

Notebook

• Neighbor Dispute: The mayor of Pasadena told Spectrum News he’s not a fan of tiny home villages for the homeless, such as the cluster of small prefabricated living spaces that are being set up in an Eagle Rock parking lot, near the Pasadena border. He is also not pleased that the city of Los Angeles did not consult the Pasadena before deciding to set up a homeless housing compound so close by.

