Priced out and nowhere to go

By Barry Lank

Sunset Beer Company is closing down after almost 11 years, citing gentrification. The Echo Park bottle shop and taproom also won't be opening a new location in Highland Park - citing anti-gentrification.

“We’re kind of between a rock and a hard place, right?” said John Nugent, co-owner of Sunset Beer. “I mean, there are few things left in Los Angeles that are affordable.”

Last week, Sunset Beer posted a statement saying it will have to shut down after receiving a 60-day notice from the landlord, Santa Monica-based Redcar Properties. The shop plans to remain open through April.

“We aren’t closing because we’re cashing out (lord, that couldn’t be further from the truth). And we aren’t closing because we’re tired of the idea,” the statement read. “We’re closing because of one reason — Red Car Ltd./Industry Partners.”

The Eastsider reached out to Redcar for comment. A representative from the company said there probably would not be one.

As for moving to a new location for Sunset Beer, the store attempted to set up on York Boulevard in Highland Park in 2018 and 2019 but ultimately withdrew the effort, Nugent said.

“The mostly - not all, but mostly - anti-gentrification protestors delayed us long enough that it didn’t make financial sense anymore,” Nugent said.

Sometime after Redcar took over the minimall at 1498 Sunset Blvd., the tenants went onto month-to-month leases, according to Sunset Beer’s statement. Three of the businesses left, and Sunset Beer eventually received a notice saying rent would be almost quadrupled, the statement said.

Redcar has other projects on the Eastside, including Highland Park, Elysian Valley, and Echo Park.

An unfortunate side-effect is that the building will retain the alcohol permit that Sunset Beer paid for, Nugent said. Businesses pay to obtain the permit , but the permit stays with the address, he said.

“Our beloved Los Angeles is, at best, small business unfriendly,” the company’s statement said, “but add in alcohol and it’s straight up the wild west.”

CRIME

Preventing catalytic converter theft

Those who want their vehicle identification numbers etched onto their catalytic converters to prevent theft can get the service for free in Silver Lake on Wednesday.

The etching event on Wednesday, April 6 event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Silver Lake Reservoir, 1863 Silver Lake Blvd, north of the dog park. It's sponsored by the LAPD Northeast Division and the L.A. County Sheriff.

Catalytic converters have been targeted for theft because the cost of platinum, palladium and rhodium -- which are used for catalytic converters -- have risen in recent years.

Etching VIN numbers on the devices could help alert to scrap deals to stolen devices and help police track down the owners, officials have said.

In February, LAPD Chief Michel Moore and District Attorney George Gascón urged state legislators to require auto dealers to engrave vehicle identification numbers on catalytic converters. Moore said that one in five thefts from a vehicle in Los Angeles is a catalytic converter.

NOTEBOOK

Boyle Heights: The coroner's office identified the man killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday night as Francisco Rosas Garcia, 58. The driver remains at large.

Boyle Heights: The man shot and killed Sunday night as been identified by the coroner as 47-year-old Braulio Meza.

Boyle Heights: An art exhibit called “Donut (W)hole” features the stories of Cambodian immigrants who opened or worked at donut shops. ABC7

Atwater Village: The Los Angeles Times reviews the Echo Theater Company’s production of “Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies.” The play centers on two teenagers who come from widely different backgrounds but have two things in common: They’re both Black, and they’re both under arrest.

El Sereno: The Brown Berets staged a protest outside an Arco gas station to demand state lawmakers suspend the gas tax. KTLA

Election Season: With our primary elections coming up soon, we are preparing questions for the Council District 1 and 13 candidates. But before we do, let us know what topics or questions we should cover. Just reply to this newsletter with your suggestions.

CALENDAR

Tues April 5: Turntable Tuesday: Open Turntables & Karaoke

Turntable Tuesday: Open Turntables & Karaoke Wed April 6: Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market

Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market Thu April 7: Comedy at the Manor

ONE LAST THING

Favorite Freeway: The 2 Freeway gets a shoutout from the Freeways of Los Angeles Facebook Group. And if you love the 2, you should read Brenda Rees' ode to the highway.

