Hello Wednesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
We are proud to announce that our newsletter has more than 10,000 subscribers! That deserves a round of applause, please. 👏👏👏👏
Getting to this point has been a lot of work, but we won't be resting anytime soon. Our goal is to be the best community newsletter in L.A.
If you someone who will find the Daily Digest useful, please forward the newsletter and encourage them to sign up. Thanks for your support!
Now on to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park: Somewhere under all those signs is the Uno Market. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla
📢 News
Fatal stabbing
East L.A. A man was stabbed to death early this morning in the City Terrace section of East L.A. Deputies found the victim in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue, just south of the 10 Freeway. The Eastsider
ELYSIAN VALLEY
Busted sewer pipe backs up Fletcher traffic
A sewer pipe from the 1920s collapsed under Fletcher Drive near the L.A. River last winter, and the center lanes near the bridge have been closed for repairs, according to Heather Johnson from LA Sanitation & Environment.
The pipe, installed in 1927, is being removed and replaced through an open excavation.
A sewer spill set off an emergency response on Feb. 28, Johnson said. However, work has run into difficulties because the sewer line is 30 feet deep, and workers have encountered other utility conflicts, Johnson said. But the remaining construction work is estimated to be finished by the end of August.
An estimated $4.5 million in emergency sewer repair funds have been allocated for the project, Johnson said.
Only the center lanes have blocked off for the project that run over the sewer pipe, she said. No other lanes should be impacted, and one lane in each direction has remained open.
However, traffic has often been backed up and delayed during construction.
🛍️ BUSINESS | LOS FELIZ
Organic shopping showdown
The competition for shoppers looking for natural and organic foods heats up starting Saturday, July 29, with the grand opening of a Lazy Acres market on the border of Los Feliz and Hollywood.
Haven't heard of Lazy Acres?
That's probably because there are only five others in Southern California, with just one in L.A. County. The owner of Lazy Acres, also the owner of Bristol Farms, has invested significantly to open this sixth store. Located in a former Rite Aid on the corner of Western and Franklin avenues, the store will employ 150 people. It faces competition from nearby grocers like Erewhon, Lassen's, and Whole Foods, all offering organics and natural foods.
"We focus on natural and organic, not trying to feel upscale or gourmet," said Los Feliz store Director David Schaefer. "Lazy Acres is like a farmers market any day."
Shoppers will find organic produce, a juice and beverage bar, a poke station, prepared-food bars, small-batch snacks, and locally-made handmade soaps.
The store also features a classroom for cooking, wellness, and sustainability workshops. "We aim to empower people to make informed decisions about their food and health," Schaefer said.
Lazy Acres, at 1841 N. Western, will open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
🗒️ NOTEBOOK
Focus on the Bridge Runners
Boyle Heights: NBC’s Jacob Soboroff joined the Boyle Heights Bridge Runners for one of their weekly, 3-mile journeys across the neighborhood and over the Sixth Street Bridge. Enjoy the great drone shots of the runners crossing over the span. It's "an amazing backdrop," said group co-leader Rolando Cruz of the course. "Our gym is this community."
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Mural honors a Dodger legend
Atwater Village: Street artist Corie Mattie collaborated with the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s to create a mural titled “The Impossible CAN Happen” on the side of Bill's Liquor at Glendale Boulevard and Madera Avenue, reports the Daily News. The artwork, painted in LA Dodger colors, celebrates Kirk Gibson's historic 1988 World Series home run and raises Parkinson’s disease awareness. Gibson announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2015.
For more information and how to patriciate in our special Back to School edition, email robert@theeastsiderla.com.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Event
Los Feliz: Lazy Acres Natural Market is coming to Los Feliz! We can’t wait to open our doors and continue to build a community that thrives on shared experiences, delicious flavors, and well-being. Community Celebration: Saturday, July 29 | Go here for details
Thursday, July 27
Highland Park: Walk Highland Park and celebrate this year's summer reading theme "My LA" as part of this library program.
Friday, July 28
Silver Lake: C'mon Barbie, let's go party! It's Barbie Night at Los Globos. Dress in pink for the theme and get free admission before 11pm. Attendees will also get free lashes and a chance to win a $300 gift card.
Eastsider Giveaway: Lazy Acres $50 Gift Card
We love our Daily Digest newsletter subscribers — and we love our local businesses! So, we're excited to announce a giveaway that rewards our subscribers and supports local enterprises.
Our Eastsider Giveaway prize for July 2023 is a $50 gift card from Lazy Acres in Los Feliz. Your new neighborhood, organic grocery store opens July 29 at Western and Franklin.
A couple of things:
• All current Daily Digest subscribers are automatically entered into the giveaway
• If you are not a Daily Digest subscriber, click or tap here to sign up.
• The contest ends today, July 26, 2023
The winner will be selected at random and announced in an upcoming issue.
Good luck!
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
What did you think of today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 215 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
216 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.