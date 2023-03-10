It's Friday, finally!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Thank you to all the readers of the Boulevard Sentinel who have subscribed to the Daily Digest. We are saddened by the closure of The Sentinel, but will do our best to fill the void left behind and keep readers in Eagle Rock and across Northeast L.A. informed about what's happening in your community.
Now, let's get to today's news.
-- Robert Fulton
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Mount Washington: You can thank all that rain for our lush green hillsides. Thanks to Todd Frankel for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
Second stabbing suspect sought
El Sereno: Police said a possible second suspect is being sought in connection with a pair of stabbings, including the killing of a 17-year-old Wilson High honor student who was slain while waiting for his mother outside a Valley Boulevard restaurant. The Eastsider
BOYLE HEIGHTS
Benjamin Franklin Library showcases temporary home
The Benjamin Franklin Branch Library is holding a community open house this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to showcase its temporary “mini” library.
The mini library, which opened in December, sits in the Franklin parking lot while the branch receives renovations that will keep it closed for two years.
The family-friendly open house includes crafts from Center Theatre Group, representatives from the Boyle Heights Historical Society, a small photo exhibit of classic Boyle Heights and a Tech2go tryout table. People can browse the collection of books, magazines and DVDs available at the mini library and also sign up for or update library cards.
The main Benjamin Franklin Branch is undergoing significant renovations and modernization that has taken longer than expected. The project will provide an updated and more welcoming space for the community.
Initially expected to reopen this year, the renovated branch is now scheduled to open in 2024 and will feature an updated interior and technology, a fresh coat of paint, and other changes. Additionally, the renovated Benjamin Franklin Branch will also feature a New Americans Center and Literacy Center, as well as new flooring.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
East Hollywood
Two new duplexes - four new units total - are planned for 4035 Marathon St. The site is currently vacant.
East Los Angeles
The fire damaged Unique Theatre, a county historic landmark, and adjacent buildings are on the market for $4.5 million. The Art Deco building constructed in the late 1920s served generations of movie-goers before being turned into a dollar store. County officials say any buyer must preserve the theatre sign, marquee, lobby and other elements. The Eastsider
Glassell Park
A 5,930-square-foot retail building is planned for the vacant lot at 2623-2627 W. San Fernando Rd. in the former site of the DJ Safety safety equipment supplier. While a document from last summer mentioned industrial usage, current plans include potential showroom space and display racks.
Los Feliz
The first home that Larry from the Three Stooges ever bought is just south of Griffith Park. Read about the time Larry and Moe - in real life - tried to renovate one of the bathrooms. It went pretty much the way you'd think. The Eastsider
A new duplex is planned for a currently vacant site at 4515-4517 Kingswell Ave.
Silver Lake
A new show about flipping houses apparently got off on the wrong foot, Realtor.com reported. Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa, stars of “The Flipping El Moussas,” bought a three-bedroom/three-bath on Micheltorena for $2.15 million. The plan was to put some money into fixing it, and eventually sell it for around $3.1 million - at an estimated $400,000 profit. But that profit seems to have evaporated from the current list price - about $2.7 million.
The abandoned, white-washed motel at the corner of Bates Avenue and Sunset Boulevard is finally being torn down, as documented by Twitter user Mark Lagola. But no start date has been set for construction on the large, mixed-use complex that has long been in the works for that site, according to James Frost, principal with the Frost/Chaddock development company. He said he is currently preparing construction documents for building the project. Plans to develop 4311 Sunset began at least as far as 2012. The same company has also been developing a sister project at 4100 Sunset.
While popularly known as the "Bates Motel," the official name was the Sunset Pacific Motel. The entire building, including signs and palm trees, were whitewashed in 2015 as part of arts project.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
- Monterey Hills Condo: $19,000 off updated 2-bedroom condo. Now asking $780,000.
- Eagle Rock Traditional: $40,000 drop on a 4-bedroom Mid Century Ranch. Now asking $1,550,000
- Highland Park Bungalow: $100,000 chop on remodeled 2-bedroom. Now asking $1,098,000.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Highland Park Craftsman Compound with ADU
- Quaint Condo in Los Felis
- $599K East L.A. Metro Station Dream Location
Good luck house hunting!
⏳ FLASHBACK FRIDAY | ECHO PARK
The home of L.A.'s first female City Council member - and mayor-for-a-day
On the north end of Echo Park Avenue lived the first female member of the L.A. City Council. She was also the council's first female president - for a day. And the first female mayor. Also for a day. Or so.
Estelle Lawton Lindsey served on the L.A. City Council from 1915 to 1917. Before that, she had run unsuccessfully for the California State Assembly as a Socialist. But when she ran for city council in 1915, the Socialists wouldn’t back her. Instead, she ran as an independent and won.
Barely a month after gaining office, Lindsey acted as council president while the regular president, Martin F. Betkouski, was away. The council again chose her as president pro-tem the following September. But this time, not only was Betkouski out of town but so was Mayor Charles E. Sebastian.
Estelle Lawton Lindsey sat in the mayor’s office on Sept. 10, 1915, and even on Sept. 11, since the mayor still hadn’t returned, the L.A. Evening Post-Record reported.
One minor glitch from her brief term: In the flurry of papers that passed through her office, she received a summons from Eugenia Porter seeking $117,000 for property damage from lowering the Broadway tunnel. This required a response, or the city would default judgment - and unfortunately, Lindsey took the legal document home with her and forgot about it. It was found in time, but she nearly cost the city what would now be worth about $3.5 million.
Oh well. It was her first day.
After spending her term advocating for cheaper natural gas, a new jail, and safeguards for city employees against loan sharks, Lindsey lost her seat on the council in 1917 after she was repeatedly hammered for not supporting proposed billboard restrictions (perhaps a cautionary tale for today's council members?).
Lindsey remained active in city politics, serving as a commissioner for the animal services and humane department boards, according to the L.A. Public Library’s website.
📋 Notebook
Wounded officers recovering
Lincoln Heights: Two LAPD officers injured during a gun battle with a parolee Wednesday night were released from a hospital, while an investigation continued into the police operation that left the suspect dead. A third officer injured in the shootout is expected to remain in the hospital to receive additional medical treatment. One of the police officers was shot in the arm, another was shot in the leg and the third was shot in the torso, but body armor probably deflected the round, according to authorities. The coroner identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jonathan Magana of Los Angeles. It was not immediately clear if Magana was fatally shot by police or died of a self-inflicted wound. City News
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Mar 10
Eagle Rock: Listen to live worldly jazz and original compositions at The Harmony Room from the Greg Porée Group.
Silver Lake: Dress for the decade at 2000s night. Dance to jams from the early 2000s and mid-2010s at Los Globos.
⭐ Featured Events
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Saturday, Mar 11
Boyle Heights: Attend the Community Open House at the temporary Benjamin Franklin Mini Library, which will host the Center Theatre Group, the Boyle Heights Historical Society and a photo exhibit.
Highland Park: Feel like dancing at the library? Head to Arroyo Seco Regional Branch Library to hear a live performance from the UCLA Gluck Mariachi Ensemble.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Strap your comfy shoes on and go on a family hike with the kids! Stay awhile after for storytime and activities.
East LA: Go shopping at The Goddess Mercado Artisan Flea Market. Support under-represented Latinx youth and small businesses.
Los Feliz: Come see how artist Dale Sizer pokes fun at the artworld in "Super Silly Us," featuring portraits of art icons superimposed onto the Looney Tunes opening sequence.
Sunday, Mar 12
Echo Park: Take a community sewing workshop hosted by a local artist. This beginner class will go over the basics, and materials will be provided.
Debs Park: Exercise and go on a community hike with One Down Dog. Meet new friends and see incredible views.
👋 That's it!
Have a great weekend, and thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📋 How did we do today?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.