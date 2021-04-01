Good Morning!

Eastside Scene

Thanks to Brandy Alvarado for this photo looking south across Cypress Park to Elysian Valley and the hills of Elysian Park. The Downtown LA skyline glimmers in the distance

The Latest

Need a vaccination? Call your L.A. City Council member for a shot

Many council offices are sponsoring pop-up vaccination sites at rec centers, neighborhood clinics and other locations under the Mobile Outreach for Vaccine Equity program, reports The Eastsider. This week, for example, Council District 1 has a site at the Glassell Park Recreation Center while the Council District 13 site is at the Elysian Valley Recreation Center.

An Eagle Rock man has been charged with arson

Authorities claim that Daniel Nogueira allegedly set a fire near an Eagle Rock homeless encampment in August 2019 that ended up scorching 45 acres of brush and shut down the 2 and 134 freeways. Nogueira is the son of the president of the Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce. Details in the Eastsider

Echo Park protests & encampment fallout

• “There will be no living at the lake,” City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell said, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. O’Farrell, who spearheaded the closure of the park and its encampment last week, said another park encampment would not be an option, but that the city would continue its efforts to find housing solutions for the homeless population.

• L.A. City Council members Mike Bonin (who represents the Westside) and Nithya Raman of Silver Lake have asked the LAPD to spell out how much it cost the department to send officers to assist with the closure of Echo Park Lake last week and deal with protesters, says the LA Times.

• A City Council motion would direct the LAPD to report on its officers' detention of journalists during protests last week in Echo Park and the department's broader conduct toward journalists. "The right of a free press to cover demonstrations, political protest and police activity is essential to a functioning democracy and must be preserved," Councilmen Mike Bonin and Kevin de Leon said in the motion.

Home shopping in El Sereno?

You will find three homes under $700,000 in this week's Now Asking.

Notebook

• Museum: The L.A. Police Museum in Highland Park has appointed Erica A. Arias as Executive Director. Arias, the first woman and Latina to head the museum, is currently an Executive Master of Leadership candidate at the University of Southern California.

• Art: A new series of work by painter and Eagle Rock resident Julika Lackner was inspired by her neighborhood, says Flaunt. Lackner's 30 Eagle Rock paintings feature 30 nighttime images of neighborhood landscape during the pandemic lockdown.

• Bus Route: Metro will hold a virtual meeting tonight (April 1) over its North Hollywood to Pasadena Transit Corridor that will pass through Eagle Rock on Colorado Boulevard. The Boulevard Sentinel has more details on the plan that would leave only one lane in each direction for motor vehicles.

