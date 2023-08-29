Hello Tuesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is your Eastsider Newsletter Editor for Tuesday, Robert Fulton. A simple ask for today: Please forward this newsletter to anyone you might think would enjoy the Eastsider and ask them to sign up. It would really help us out.
Now on to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Los Feliz: There were no cold coconuts but plenty of mangos at this sidewalk vendor's stand at Griffith Park Blvd. and Rowena Avenue. "He's been there for years," said Karen Emonts, who snapped the photo. "Love the sign."
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla
📢 News
Suspect identified
Highland Park: A knife-wielding suspect shot and wounded by LAPD officers on Saturday was identified by police. The suspect, Angel Garrido, called police and told them he was "armed with a gun and going to hurt someone in the apartment," police said. Officers shot at Garrido after he refused to drop a kitchen knife he was holding as he approached them in the apartment building. The Eastsider
Modernizing, green space, ADA compliance among improvements being funded
The L.A. Unified School District approved more than $78 million for upgrades at multiple schools, including some Eastside campuses
Funding for Grant Elementary School in East Hollywood and six other schools will meet the district’s goals of modernizing infrastructure and creating welcoming learning environments. The school board wants 30% of every campus schoolyard to be green or natural.
Playground and exterior campus improvements include new asphalt paving, greening and landscaping, exterior painting of all buildings and the addition of privacy fencing. Improvements will also be made to make the selected campuses meet ADA accessibility requirements.
Funding was also approved to upgrades athletic facilities at Eagle Rock High School and two other high schools.
Board members also signed off on construction contracts for previously approved projects at Soto Street Elementary in Boyle Heights and Eagle Rock Elementary. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems will be upgraded at Soto Street and Eagle Rock Elementary will be made more ADA-accessible.
🎒 More School News
Suicide Prevention Month
The L.A. school district will recognize September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and the week of September 10 through September 16 as National Suicide Prevention Week. The designations are meant to encourage students, faculty, administrators and parents “to promote a climate of positive behavior support and intervention; monitor students’ emotional state and well-being; and make referrals for crisis support and mental health, as needed,” the District said in a statement.
Siblings shine on the gridiron
Eagle Rock: The brother and sister duo of Barry and Haylee Weatherspoon are making a name for themselves at Eagle Rock High School, the L.A. Times reported. The siblings are both star athletes and standouts on their respective football teams: Barry, a senior, is a receiver on the Eagles’ football squad, while Haylee handles multiple positions on the school’s first seven-on-seven girls flag football team.
🗒️ Notebook
Fashion frenzy
Silver Lake: Hundreds of shoppers turned out on Sunday for a fundraising sale featuring the fashions worn and designed by Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon, reports the L.A. Times. Co-hosted with stylist Christina Turner, the outdoor event flaunted grunge gems and Gordon's X-Girl designs. Memorable pieces included a pair of $1,000 gold shorts Gordon wore at a British music festival. The haul? $17,000, donated to L.A.’s Downtown Women’s Center.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Beat the heat
Lincoln Heights: The Lincoln Heights Senior Center will extend its hours today (Aug. 29) to serve as a cooling center as temperatures are expected to rise above 90 degrees. The center at 2323 Workman St. will be open from 10 am to 9 pm. All air-conditioned city libraries and recreation and park centers will also be available during regular business hours. The City of L.A. also has other extreme-heat resources.
Los Angeles County also has a number of resources to help us get through this heat wave, including Cooling Center Sites.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Event
Belmont High is celebrating its 100th birthday with a Sentinel Centennial Weekend Celebration. All alumni are invited to campus for the Varsity Football game, an All-Class picnic, and a Commemoration Ceremony. Sept 8, 9 & 11. Go here for details
Wednesday, August 30
Debs Park: Go on a Sunset and Full Moon Rise Hike with Latino Outdoors at the Audubon Center. Wear comfortable shoes and learn about local plants, animals, and about the centers' history.
El Sereno: It's the closing reception for Ode to the Lake Sacalaia at Cal State LA's Ronald H. Silverman Fine Arts Gallery. Check out work by C. Fodoreanu and understand the folklore and mystery of the Transylvanian lake.
Thursday, August 31
East Hollywood: Reserve a seat to catch the art heist documentary, the Unwrap & Steal, at the Skiptown Theater.
Los Feliz: Lazy Acres is holding a workshop for Gardening in Small Spaces. Learn how to create a vertical garden and tips to successful planting.
Silver Lake: The "SUBURB TALKS" Podcast is hosting Toxic Thursdays at Los Globos. Party with members of the show and dance to top 40, pop, and hip hop.
Silver Lake: Are you a queer woman in the tech industry? Head to the Ruby Fruit for Out in Tech LA to network with other LGBTQ techies.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's newsletter?
📈 219 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.