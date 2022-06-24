Good Morning!

Thunder and rain 600

Highland Park: A summer morning full thunder, lightning and rain. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for sharing the photo.

Elysian Heights

Only a year ago, Jane Stephens Rosenthal's Elysian Heights compound made it into the L.A. Times after the filmmaker converted an unpermitted backyard studio into what the Times called “the ultimate WFH hideaway.” Now, the property is for sale as the market cools down -- and that glowing write-up doesn't seem to have helped much. After being listed for $1,999,000, the asking price has been chopped by nearly $250,000, according to Redfin

Los Feliz

Dan Goldfarb, who made a fortune selling hemp CBD for pets, sold his Lloyd Wright-designed home for $6.2 million, Dirt reported. It's a nice profit over the $4.7 million he paid for the home only four years ago. Named the Sowdon House  -- after its original owner, John Sowden -- the neo-Mayan 4-bedroom was designed and built in 1926 by Lloyd Wright, son of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The sale comes four months after police arrested a burglary suspect during a standoff at the home.

Silver Lake

A former auto body shop in the 3300 block of Sunset Boulevard is being transformed into a shopping and restaurant center called Sunset Row. Eleven small stores and restaurants will be carved out of the repair bays and open to a courtyard, according to marketing materials posted on LoopNet.

Six storefronts in a neighboring apartment building are also part of the project, which is being developed by RYDA Ventures. The same firm is planning to build a 7-story, 82-unit building across the street on the site of Sunset Body Works.

The co-founders and principals of RYDA, brothers Daniel and Ryan Neman, have emerged as among the largest developers in Silver Lake and are involved in numerous projects along Sunset Boulevard.

