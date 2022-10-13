Good Morning!
📷 Eastside Scene
Atwater Village: The storybook architecture of the Tam O'Shanter has been a neighborhood fixture for a century.
📢 News
Huizar's brother to testify
Boyle Heights: The brother of former City Councilman José Huizar admitted in a plea agreement that he lied about his actions to federal investigators. Salvador Huizar, 57, of Boyle Heights also agreed to cooperate with the government's City Hall corruption probe and testify in his brother's upcoming trial on federal racketeering charges, according to the U.S. Attorney. The Eastsider
Councilmembers under pressure
City Hall: San Fernando Valley Councilmember Nury Martinez resigned from the City Council in the wake of her racist comments contained in a conversation leaked over the weekend. That put more pressure on Eastside City Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon, who participated in the discussion, to also step down. Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson wrote on Twitter: "Gil and Kevin follow Nury's lead." L.A. Times
Suspect arrested
El Sereno: Police arrested Edward William Banks, 27, in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 14-year-old in El Sereno Park. Banks was arrested Tuesday night by officers responding to tips from the public. Police are looking for other possible victims. The Eastsider
Apartment fire
Silver Lake: The first floor of a duplex was evacuated Wednesday night after fire broke out on the second floor. The fire in the 900 block of Hoover Street was extinguished without anyone getting hurt. LAFD
LA Pierogi Pop Up Pierogi Café
The Golden Poppy Market invites you to enjoy some authentic hand-crafted Polish comfort food.
- Saturday, Oct 15 | 7 pm
- $15/person
- The Golden Poppy Market
- 1209 Cypress Ave. | Cypress Park
GLASSELL PARK
Wife and the Somm: A celebration of wine and food
Wife and the Somm sits on one of the best blocks on which to bend an elbow.
At one end is the Verdugo Bar, with its outdoor beer garden, At the other end of the block is Wife, with its even longer list of carefully curated wines, many from wineries that even the most bibulous among us have never heard of, poured by a team of barkeeps who know their vintages like others know Scripture.
Wife is an oddly configured hang, with an entrance in the front that instructs you to enter on the side, where you go through the first of several outdoor patios. Inside, there’s a big bar, half in one room and half in another. The walls are festooned with bottles of wine, and wine books. The place is an homage to the joys of the grape. And to the pleasures of the food that goes well with the fermented juice of the grape.
The menu, accessed by a QR Code, consists of mostly small dishes, all of which are matched with wines, in most cases not just one but two. And that includes the bread course, $6 for a demi-baguette from Clark Street Bakery, with “whipped beurre monte butter,” which apparently is best with the blended white called La Geante from The Scholium Project Winery. The wine costs two and a half times as much as the bread.
Me, I’m a simple lad, happy to order a nice glass of Spanish Albarino, and drink it with my heirloom tomato salad, my burrata with fresh peaches, my ahi tuna tartare – and the dish that drove me to culinary distraction, a plate of grilled seasonal mushrooms in a miso and honey butter sauce – a sauce so good I came dangerously close to licking the plate clean. Indeed, I was so obsessed, I asked for a spoon, so I wouldn’t miss any. The menu tells us it goes well with a Cabernet Franc. Frankly, I think it would go well with a Diet Coke. It made me that happy.
Wife and the Somm Rating: ⭐⭐⭐
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Beyond Sublime
- ⭐⭐⭐ Worth Every Penny
- ⭐⭐A Good Neighborhood Destination
- ⭐ Might As Well Stay At Home
- 3416 Verdugo Rd., Glassell Park
- 323-739-0058
- Dinner only, Wednesday through Sunday
- Reservations essential
- Moderately expensive
🍽️ Good Taste
Al pastor hot dogs, anyone?
Boyle Heights: Jonathan Perez, the chef behind the Macheen popup at Milpa Grill, is taking on a second Boyle Heights popup at Distrito Catorce, says the L.A. Times. The new popup will offer a wide variety of items, from chorizo breakfast sandwiches and smoked-salmon avocado toasts to wagyu pastrami burgers and an al pastor-style hot dog.
🗒️ Notebook
West Nile spreading
Silver Lake: Health officials reported this year's first detection of West Nile virus in Silver Lake. The positive mosquito sample was found in the northwest corner of the neighborhood during the last week of September, according to the L.A. County Greater Vector Control District. Positive mosquito samples were also found again in Elysian Valley and Los Feliz during the same week.
The bite of an infected mosquito can spread the virus to people and animals. There is no cure for West Nile, which can cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea and even death in the most severe cases.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Oct 14
Highland Park: Take a stroll and learn some Highland Park history with community members at the Arroyo Seco Regional Library.
Saturday, Oct 15
Eagle Rock: Join Mayly Tao, author of An American Dream, With Sprinkles: The Legacy Story of the Donut Queen and the Donut Princess, for a discussion on her book. Light refreshments will be served, and teens will have a chance to win a free copy of her book.
East LA: Looking to support queer-owned businesses? Head to The Queer Mercado at the Hilda L. Solis Learning Academy. Shop for art, grab some food and catch live performances and drag.
Montecito Heights: Get spooky at the Heritage Square Museum's Mourning Faire. Engage in Victorian fortune-telling traditions, listen to ghostly music on 19th-century music machines and shop from ghoulish vendors. (October 15-16)
Sunday, Oct 16
Echo Park: Fan of analog? Check out Laser Rot: Selections from the EPFC LaserDisc Library at Heavy Manners Library. Film screenings will be based on chance.
