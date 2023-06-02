It's Friday!
Welcome to the Good Reads Edition of the Daily Digest, featuring the good things, inspirational people and quirky tidbits of the Eastside.
Hello Friday, it's me Brenda Rees, your editor for the day.
It's been so much fun meeting my fellow Eastsiders, learning about new pockets of art and architecture and discovering how our neighborhoods are little cosmos of the wide, wild world.
What is something I need to know? Who inspires you? Email me with your crazy ideas!
HIGHLAND PARK
A journey through five decades of Chicana portraiture
It’s an art show so big in scope that it’s taken over the entire three exhibit rooms at Avenue 50 Studio in Highland Park.
“The Politics of Portrayal: Three Generations of Chicana Portraiture in Los Angeles” showcases six artists whose work span five decades – and the artistic thread that connects them. Artists include: Barbara Carrasco, Yreina D. Cervántez, Emilia Cruz, Karla Diaz, Shizu Salamando, and Maritza Torres.
“Portraiture as a genre of art has been around for a long time and women artists have been very important piece of it,” explains curator Sybil Venegas. “Women often used portraits to establish presence and to make statements early on. It’s a genre that continues to evolve.”
The idea for the exhibit was spurred by Venegas wondering how young women artists were influenced by the trailblazing Chicana artists. In addition to displaying the work of some of the most influential Baby Boomer artists, the exhibit also features portraits from prominent Millennial and GenX artists.
Venegas describes how in the 1970s, Chicano art blossomed as an activist art movement, with Chicana artists creating their own social justice movement. Portraiture painting became the favorite mode of expression and became a political forum of the times.
Chicana Baby Boomers created renowned work. Well-known artist Barbara Carrasco’s "Dolores," a bold serigraph of activist Dolores Huerta, welcomes visitors as they walk into the gallery;
Another Chicana pioneer is Yreina D. Cervantes, who blends Aztec and MesoAmerican iconography into evocative portraits. On display is “Big Baby Balam” a self-portrait that reveals the artists’ connection to the wild nature of the jaguar (balam is Mayan for jaguar) with symbols adorning her hand and face.
The younger generation includes GenX artist Emila Cruz. Her lush, sometimes fanciful portraits of women of color explore how women empower themselves through ritual and nurturing, especially noted in “A Self Care Ritual” that’s on display.
With the show set to close soon, Venegas, along with gallery owner Kathleen Galllegos, are planning to bring the exhibit to galleries in Central and Northern California.
"This is a show that can be inspirational to younger generations who will see it and think, 'These women are painting the things I know, in my home and in my community,'” says Venegas.
“The Politics of Portrayal: Three Generations of Chicana Portraiture in Los Angeles” is on view at the Avenue 50 Studio until June 10.
EAST LOS ANGELES
A chess tournament like no other
The Make A Move East L.A. tournament held Saturday afternoon at East Los Tacos was not your typical chess tournament.
Instead of a quiet setting and lengthy games, twenty participants from across L.A. County, of all ages and ethnicities, faced off in the cavernous taqueria as a DJ played music. Arbiters dressed like basketball referees called the end of a game with the blow of a whistle.
The winner or a ref lit up the losing player’s king piece, which were molded wax candles.
“It’s a very different experience,” said player Michael Urena, 40, from Sherman Oaks. “It’s more loose, more free.” And there were tacos.
This was the first time tournament founder Jerimiah Payne and his Make A Move LA nonprofit brought the contest to East L.A. Payne began organizing tournaments three years ago. They reflect his interest in community building as well as music and the arts by including a DJ and a half-time show with a live band and performers. He teamed up with East Los Tacos owner Erika Armenta, who both want to bring the community together around positive activities, he said.
Nine-year-old Ararat Bagdasarian of Glendale was one of the players. The boy, who is of Armenian heritage, came to the U.S. from Russia a year ago, said his mother Narine Nerkararian.
“It’s fun,” said Ararat, who is ranked among the top 100 U.S. players in his age group. On Saturday, he beat two adults before losing a match.
Urena, the player from Sherman Oaks, was one of the adults who lost to the boy.
“You really have to let your ego go,” said Urena. “Age doesn’t dictate the skill level of a chess player.”
BACKYARDS
Laundry on the line
When my mother from Minnesota came to visit us, she was always tickled that we hung our laundry out to dry -- something we still do today.
“Let me put the clothes up,” she’d offer, remembering that before her apartment days, she'd use laundry lines strung from the rickety garage to the old house of my childhood. As I held my baby daughter, I'd watch mom dig out wooden clothespins from a cloth bag hanging on the line; she’d have one at the ready in her mouth. I'd watch her and the laundry sway in the breeze, soaking up the smell of wind, trees and bird song.
Most Americans, however, prefer to use a dryer instead of Mother Nature to dry their clothes. Some U.S. communities ban line drying of clothes.
I’m glad we have no such ban, because every time I hang up jeans, undies and t-shirts, I revisit the old house, the laundry line and my mom alive and in happier days, humming a tune, with a clothespin in the crook of her mouth.
-- By Brenda Rees
• Do you hang your laundry to dry outside? Did you as a kid? Reply to this email newsletter with your story and name.
📢 News
Los Feliz: A tow truck driver was struck and killed by a motorist while he tended to a disabled vehicle on the 5 Freeway near Griffith Park on Wednesday night. The Eastsider
Eagle Rock: The long awaited Vidiots video store and theater held a soft opening on Thursday in the former Eagle Theatre. The former Westside shop, now operated as a nonprofit, will offer up to 60,000 titles. Movie screenings are scheduled to begin Sunday. KCRW
Lincoln Heights: A jury awarded $6.8 million to a woman who nearly lost her arm in a dog attack while volunteering at the North Central Animal Shelter. L.A. Times
City Hall: The director of Animal Care Services in Long Beach was nominated to head of the L.A. Animal Services department, which has had a vacancy in leadership since April 2021. The Eastsider
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Word is that home prices have started rising again. But that comes after median home sale prices throughout California dropped between April of this year and April 2022, according to Redfin.
On the Eastside, the results were mixed:
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Modern Oasis in Frogtown
- Garvanza chic
- Inizio: New Homes in Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Los Feliz: From medieval times to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, "No Place Like Gandersheim" take you on a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. Through June 25. Get Tickets (Sponsored)
Boyle Heights: "Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival" benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. June 24. All attendees must be 21 and over. Get Tickets & Info (Sponsored)
Saturday, June 3
Eagle Rock: Check out the opening reception of for the sake of dancing in the street at Oxy Arts. There will be a live DJ, food, drinks, and dance performances.
Griffith Park: Street Food Cinema will be showing Fight Club on the lawn at the Autry. Enjoy some tasty food from food trucks and listen to music from local bands.
Echo Park: It's June, but still spring and not too late for a Spring Cleaning. The Echo Park Film Center Collective is holding a Phone Media Archival Workshop at Heavy Manners Library. You will edit and make collages of your collection of images and videos on your phone.
Sunday, June 4
Los Feliz: An Exposition Review is happening at Skylight Books. The launch of Issue VIII will feature creative writing contributors such as Ishan Dylan, Kristen Huizar, Max Tachis, LaVie Saad and more.
Eagle Rock: Are you an owner of a Boston Terrier? Bring your dog to Eagle Rock Dog Park for a Boston's Playdate.
Elysian Park: Participate in the Mission Possible Run 5K & 10K, part of the first LA Parks Run Series. Proceeds will go to the Los Angeles Parks Foundation.
East Hollywood: The 17th annual Los Angeles International Children's Film Festival is taking place at the Yard Theater. Come support young filmmakers and see their creations. Did we mention, it's free admission.
👋 That's It!
June, June, June.
Don't rain on my laundry.
June, June, June.
Be kind.
-- Brenda Rees
📋 What did you think of today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 209 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
209 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.