Eastside Scene
Debs Park: Images and shrines of the Virgen de Guadalupe pop up everywhere, including side of a restroom at Debs Park. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
SILVER LAKE
A kid's book called "What's That?" is just the beginning for author Karen Chan
Karen Chan always aspired for more beyond her corporate lawyer career. So she quit her job in early 2020 and wrote a children’s book.
Drawing from her experience as a first-generation Chinese American, Chan’s “What’s That?” tells the story of a little boy who brings to school a lunch prepared by his Chinese grandmother.
Chan’s passion goes beyond her first book: the L.A. native who has lived in Silver Lake since 2016 started her own publishing company Gloo Books - a playful take on the word glue, which binds both printed works and community.
In “What’s That?,” the little boy notices that the lunch his grandmother made does not look like the other meals.
“It’s a story about him and finding commonality with another child who also brought a different-looking lunch,” said Chan, a mother of two boys, ages three years and six months. “It's the bonds that we share as people through food and the commonality that we have through food.”
Many Asian Americans, if they are first-generation or an immigrant to this country, have similar stories, Chan said. “Food is part of our identity.”
In addition to writing books, Chan founded Gloo Books - a playful take on the word glue, which binds both printed works and community. It’s her attempt to diversify the publishing business -- from authors and illustrators to editors and agents -- and the books being produced.
“I saw it as an opportunity to build something that was truly championing the values that I really believe in from top to bottom,” she said. “If that kind of system doesn’t change, which is overwhelmingly white and has a diversity issue, then I don’t think the content will ever change as a result,” she said.
Notebook
Boyle Heights: A new artwork at L.A. County USC Hospital serves as an apology to the women who underwent forced sterilizations at the hospital. The steel piece by Phung Huynh is called "Sobrevivir," which means "survive" in Spanish. LAist
Things to Do
- Wednesday: Handsome Jack: The Accidental Penn & Teller Collection
- Thursday: Los Angeles River Farmers' Market
