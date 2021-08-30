Hello Monday!

The last few days of August will be warm and clear, with temps topping out in the low to mid 80s.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

EASTSIDE SCENE

Thanks to Katrina Alexy for her photo of a colorful car (and garage) in Highland Park.

NEWS

CHP shoots woman

A woman who allegedly brandished a weapon at California Highway Patrol officers on the 2 Freeway interchange near Eagle Rock was shot and wounded, falling onto the 134 Freeway below. The Eastsider

East LA fire

It took firefighters less than an hour on Saturday to put out flames in a two-story commercial building on Whittier Boulevard. The Eastsider

REAL ESTATE MONDAY

Barlow Hospital's expansion | Highland Park newest monuments | $4.7 million Los Feliz home sale

Barlow Hospital reveals more details about a 150-bed expansion near Elysian Park; two buildings along Figueroa Street have been declared city Historic-Cultural monuments and a 5,000-square-foot Los Feliz Mediterranean Revival sells for $4,655,000.

Get the details in Real Estate Monday

NOTEBOOK

9/11

A cross-country motorcycle ride to New York City to honor the memory of the firefighters lost in the 9/11 World Trade Center attack began this morning at the LA Fire Department training center near Elysian Park.

Now open

KinKan, a Thai/Japanese restaurant that once operated undercover and by invitation-only in the owner's Silver Lake home, opened the doors to its new location in a Virgil Avenue storefront in East Hollywood earlier this month.

CALENDAR

