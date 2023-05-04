Hello Thursday!
May the Fourth be with you! For the uninitiated, today is Star Wars Day. To celebrate, check out Improvised Star Wars at Upright Citizens Brigade, and scroll down for some Star Wars jokes.
Robert Fulton
📷 Eastside Scene
East L.A.: Serapes hung in the windows of La Imperial Tortilleria not only block out the sun and keep things cool inside, they also create a colorful statement.
📢 News
Man wounded in shooting
Cypress Park: One man was injured after being shot multiple times Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Cypress Avenue, police said. The Eastsider
EAST HOLLYWOOD
Mystery mini-park provides plentiful plantings
It’s not clear who created what one of our readers calls the Magical Park along Normandie Avenue at Harold Way. But sometime between May 2019 and Feb 2021, a bright assemblage of flora began appearing along the parkway, that strip of land between the sidewalk and the street.
Anchored by two mature camphor trees that predate the garden, the 95-foot-long, four-and-a-half-foot-wide garden leans mainly toward low-maintenance, drought-resistant succulents and evergreens: jade plants, palms, a Norfolk island pine, black rose, spiraled cereus, and lavender scallops, along with a spray apiece of flaming katy, marguerite daisies, petunias, zonal geraniums and cape marguerites.
Ensconced near the south end, for those who care to linger, is a vintage bench that was added last year, based on Google Map photos.
A letter from The Eastsider to a related address asking about the park's origin has gone unanswered. So the mystery continues.
If you see a street garden, shrine, or improvised parkway in your area, let us know where it is, and send us a picture.
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Cinco Celebrations
Looking to celebrate Cinco De Mayo? Here are several spots celebrating the Mexican victory over French troops at the Battle of Puebla:
Boyle Heights: House of Xelas will host a Battle of Puebla celebration with $5 margaritas, free wine tasting, and a Common Space tap takeover. If you want something sweet for the holiday, buy one scoop of ice cream and get a second for free at La Michoacana.
Echo Park: El Compadre holds a Cinco De Mayo patio festival with music and margaritas while Bar Flores teased specials and music.
Highland Park: Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher + Deli will offer a special vegan carne asada quesadilla on Friday to celebrate.
Silver Lake: De Buena Planta is reopening as a "garden club and mexcaleria" on May 5 with a new menu focused on drinks and snacks as well as a plant shop and garden. Mi Corazon hosts a happy hour on Fridays from 10 p.m. to midnight.
Pop-ups, food trucks and one-offs
Los Feliz: Tiki Ti will host a pop-up with Droogies hot dogs on May 6. Snag a hot dog from 4 p.m. until they are out.
Los Feliz: Messhall is hosting a one-night-only mezcal dinner on May 10. Enjoy a four-course meal featuring smoked goat, seafood cocktails and Teleas with grasshopper paired with selections of Mal Bien Mezcal.
More palate pleasers
Highland Park: The Greyhound will be serving up sweet treats from Pazzo Gelato Co-owner Mateo Glassman told Eater LA that he wanted to support the family-owned Silver Lake gelato parlor and has been a regular customer for over ten years.
Highland Park: Eater LA reports that Bagel+Slice is now being run by Michael Robles, whose new items include a Oaxacan mole pizza with seven-spice chicken and a jalapeño-pineapple sauce.
Newcomers
Echo Park: Donna’s is opening in June in the former Adamae space on Sunset Boulevard, reports Eater LA. The red-sauce-forward Italian restaurant is from the team behind nearby Bar Flores.
Los Feliz: Speaking of Italian restaurants, newcomer Dal Milanese received a nod from the Los Angeles Times in their best new restaurant picks for May.
Closings
Silver Lake: Gluten-free bakery Breadblok announced on Instagram that it has ceased all operations. The statement cited the impact of the pandemic and inflation as challenges to their day-to-day operations.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, May 5
Highland Park: Connect with local brands and artists at Story Shop. This free, one-day event will feature brands: Kindness, Play it by Ear, Rosier, and Natashia Miyazaki.
Saturday, May 6
Montecito Heights: Head to Heritage Square Museum for a discussion on the exhibit, An Introduction to the History of Mourning Jewelry. The discussion will be led by studio jeweler Sarah Nehama and feature Victorian antique jewelry.
Echo Park: Learn how to make a horror short with LatinXorcist founder Josè Chavez at Heavy Manners Library. Also, watch a screening of The Tongue.
El Sereno: The Los Angeles Pasifika Film Festival (LAPFF) is happening at Cal State LA. Celebrate films by Pacific Islanders capturing the culture and sharing experiences. Also taking place, Cal State LA is hosting the African Diaspora Film Festival.
Griffith Park: While Coachella has passed, kids can experience a similar event at The Autry. It's the 8th annual Great Big Family Play Day. Families can enjoy two days of entertainment with fun musical favorites.
Sunday, May 7
Elysian Park: Check out the opening reception of Angels Point at Marian Harlow Grove. This outdoor photography exhibit will feature black and white photos from Adam Ianniello. (May 7 - June 7)
Highland Park: Parents, bring your children for an afternoon reading of Andie & the Worries by Sara Moore at the Pop Hop.
👋 That's it!
OK, as promised, Star Wars jokes:
What did Darth Vader say to the Emperor at the Star Wars auction?
“What is thy bidding, my master?”
What do you call a rebel princess who only shops at Lassens?
Leia Organic!
Have you tried the gluten-free Wookiee treats from that bakery in Silver Lake?
I heard they’re a little Chewy.
Thanks for reading.
Robert Fulton
