NEWS

• Explosion: Residents in East Hollywood, Cypress Park and other Eastside neighborhoods heard Thursday's night huge explosion triggered when the LAPD tried to dispose of illegal fireworks in South Los Angeles.

• Griffith Park: A brush fire was halted near Greek Theatre and observatory.

• Eagle Rock: Firefighters extinguished a fire after spreading to a row of garages on Laverna Avenue.

• East LA: The District Attorney filed murder charges against a 28-year-old mother in connection with the deaths of her three children. An arraignment was postponed until July 21.

THE LATEST

City forced to sell Highland Park City Hall

The city had grand plans for the former Security Trust & Savings Bank at the corner of Figueroa Street and Avenue 56. It was to turn the imposing building into a local constituent center -- aka Highland Park City Hall. So, the city used its power of eminent domain to force the owner to sell the property.

That was nearly a dozen years ago. Since then, while neighboring buildings were restored and filled with new restaurants bars and shops, Highland Park City Hall has stood mostly unused and in need of major repairs.

Now it's the city that has been forced to sell Highland Park City Hall -- back to its previous owner.

That’s what happens when you take over a place through eminent domain, and then you don’t do any thing with it.

More in The Eastsider

Views of fireworks are selling points for these homes

Not everyone enjoys fireworks (most dogs would also fall into this category). But there are enough fireworks fans out there that some real estate listings play up a home's view of 4th of July fireworks and the Friday fireworks at Dodger Stadium. This week's Now Asking features listings in Angelino Heights, Montecito Heights and Mount Washington with fireworks views.

GOOD TO KNOW

Who to call when your park gets trashed

You can always call 311 or your local council office (in the City of LA) to report trash. But you can also report trash in city parks by calling the Department of Recreation & Parks information line: (213) 202-2700. That tip comes from department spokeswoman Rose Watson.

East LA food distribution

A free, drive-thru food distribution will be held on Friday, July 2 from 9 am to 12 pm at Belvedere Park, 337. N. Mednik Ave. Line up begins at 8 am. No walk-ups and face coverings required.

CALENDAR

• July 1: Paper Mache Mask Making Workshop

• July 3: DU-GOOD

• July 3: Pansa del Publico

Go here for details and more events

