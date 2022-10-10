Hello, Monday!
You will find many city and federal offices, including the Post Office, and banks closed today for either Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day. But state offices will remain open as will schools.
Now, let's get you caught up with what turned out to be a very newsy weekend.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
📷 Eastside Scene
Elysian Park: A llama-shaped piñata waits for the picnic and party to begin.
📣 News
Store worker killed
Highland Park: One man was killed Thursday night after he was struck in the head with a scooter while trying to stop a group of teenagers attempting to steal items from a corner store, police said. Two males between the ages of 15 to 18 and two 15-year-old girls fled on foot following the attack at Tony's Market at Figueroa Street and Avenue 40. KTLA said family members identified the 69-year-old victim as Steven Reyes. The Eastsider
Fatal hit-and-run
Los Feliz: Police on Sunday arrested a woman suspected of intentionally running over and killing a 70-year-old man with his own car in a Griffith Park parking lot. The LAPD detained 32-year-old Sonia Sovereign, who later confessed to the crime, police said. The Eastsider
Victim identified
Echo Park: The woman who was fatally run over by a big rig last week while sleeping in a Vons parking lot was identified by the coroner's office as 33-year-old Natalie Schaffer. She died from traumatic injuries in what officials consider an accident.
Trouble at Target
Glassell Park: A large number of officers were deployed Saturday morning to the Target parking lot on Eagle Rock Boulevard after a man was spotted inside a vehicle with a gun in his lap, said the LAPD. Police took one man into custody and recovered a weapon, said an LAPD spokesperson. No shooting took place.
Leaked recording threatens to tear City Council apart
By City News Service
The City Council President and two Eastside councilmembers became engulfed in a controversy this weekend over racially-charged comments made against a council colleague and his young Black son.
The remarks that were leaked by an unknown person were recorded last October during a conversation that included Council President Nury Martinez and councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and the head of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, said the L.A. Times. The talks concerned last year's redrawing of council district boundaries but veered off into personal attacks, insults and criticism of fellow councilmembers.
Martinez made the most controversial comments. She belittled Bonin, who is white, and criticized his Black son's behavior at a Martin Luther King Day parade. She referred to Bonin's son as "su negrito," using a diminutive Spanish term for a Black person that's considered demeaning by many. She also called Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, who is gay, a "diva."
Cedillo and De León also sounded off:
De León compared Bonin's handling of his son at the parade to "when Nury brings her … Louis Vuitton bag." He also said that "Mike Bonin won't f---ing ever say peep about Latinos. He'll never say a f---ing word about us."
Meanwhile, Cedillo said City Councilmember Nithya Raman was not worth "rescuing" in the redistricting process. “She is not our ally. She is not going to help us.”
Cedillo also took swipes at Eunisess Hernandez, who would later defeat him in the primary election, and Hugo Soto-Martinez, who is running in Council District 13. "One devil and another devil," he said.
Cedillo, De León and Martinez apologized on Sunday.
In a statement, De León said that the recorded remarks are “wholly inappropriate; and I regret appearing to condone and even contribute to certain insensitive comments made about a colleague and his family in private.” For his part, Cedillo said that "I should have intervened. I failed in holding others and myself to the highest standard. The hurtful and harmful remarks made about my colleague's son were simply unacceptable."
But the damage was done. Many civic leaders expressed dismay and shock. Others called for resignations.
Raman, in a statement, called the remarks "racist, homophobic and deeply cruel" and called on "the people who made them" to resign.
🔮The Week Ahead
Oct 10 - 17 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
☀️ Weather
This is our kind of fall weather: Warm days with highs in the upper 70s and cool nights with temps dipping into the low 60s.
📃 On The Agenda
Tuesday, Oct 11
El Sereno: El Sereno Business Watch invites Business owners and employees -- including those from home-based businesses -- are invited to discuss their concerns and hear about plans to start an El Sereno Chamber of Commerce.
Highland Park: The neighborhood council will consider a letter of support for tenants on Avenue 64 who say they have been harassed by their landlord.
Friday, Oct 14
El Sereno: The City Council will consider funding the purchase of property on Maycrest Avenue and Alpha Street for parkland.
💡 Good To Know
Get ready to vote
The Nov. 8 election is now a month away. In addition to voting for a new mayor, citizens will decide whether incumbent Mitch O'Farrell or challenger Hugo Soto-Martinez will represent City Council District 13 and decide between Maria Brenes and Rocio Rivas in the District 2 School Board race.
Here's what you can expect:
Oct 6 - Oct 11: Vote-by-mail ballots are now being sent out. You can fill it out and return it as soon as it arrives. Ballots can be mailed in, placed in an official drop box or brought to a voting center when they open (Make sure to sign and date your ballot).
Oct. 24: Last day to register to vote if you want to vote by mail. If you miss this deadline, you can still register at voting centers through election day. Find out if you are registered by visiting LAVOTE.GOV/VRSTATUS or calling (800) 815-2666, option 2.
Oct. 29: The first batch of more than 600 voting centers opens. You can cast your ballot at any voting center in L.A. County
Nov. 8: Election Day! Voting centers on election day will be open from 7 am to 8 pm for in-person voting or to drop off your ballot.
Week After Nov. 8: Ballots postmarked by Election Day and received within 7 days after Election Day will be counted.
Find out more at LAVOTE.gov
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Tuesday, Oct 11
Echo Park: If you're into unconventional books, check out Archways 6 at Stories, Books & Café. Aiden Arata, Giulia Bencivenga, Caitlin Brady, Tori Gesualdo, Brady Jackson and Rachel Ly will be featured.
Wednesday, Oct 12
Virtual: Register for the LA Tech Career Fair. This exclusive tech hiring event is looking for diverse non-traditional candidates.
Thursday, Oct 13
The Greek Theatre: Catch R&B and soul singer Jhené Aiko at the Greek Theatre with August 08.
Cypress Park: Celebrate racial and religious diversity at VoiceRaise, LA Voice's annual fundraiser. Join community members and faith leaders for an uplifting gathering. Appetizers will be provided.
Friday, Oct 14
Highland Park: Take a stroll and learn some Highland Park history with community members at the Arroyo Seco Regional Library.
Saturday, Oct 15
Eagle Rock: Join Mayly Tao, author of An American Dream, With Sprinkles: The Legacy Story of the Donut Queen and the Donut Princess, for a discussion on her book. Light refreshments will be served, and teens will have a chance to win a free copy of her book.
East LA: Looking to support queer-owned businesses? Head to The Queer Mercado at the Hilda L. Solis Learning Academy. Shop for art, grab some food and catch live performances and drag.
Montecito Heights: Get spooky at the Heritage Square Museum's Mourning Faire. Engage in Victorian fortune-telling traditions, listen to ghostly music on 19th-century music machines and shop from ghoulish vendors. (October 15-16)
Sunday, Oct 16
Echo Park: Fan of analog? Check out Laser Rot: Selections from the EPFC LaserDisc Library at Heavy Manners Library. Film screenings will be based on chance.
