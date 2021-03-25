Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Please read on for our Thursday batch of stories.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

We can't do it without you

Thanks to Gilbert G. and Nathan K. for joining the ranks of our Reader Sponsors. Financial support from readers allows The Eastsider to provide you with the stories and info that keep you connected to your community. Go here to contribute on a monthly or one-time basis. Thanks!

The Latest

Police in riot gear faced off against protestors at Echo Park Lake

Streets around the park were sealed off on Wednesday night as officers clashed with protestors opposed to closing the park and taking down the large homeless encampment next to the lake, reports The Eastsider. People living in the park were given a 24-hour notice to leave, but were allowed to remain there overnight, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore. The tense stand off ended with crews installing fencing around the park as officers stood guard. This followed protests earlier in the day, in which a few hundred activists, students and homeless residents gathered at the lake to oppose the city's plans to close the park and the tent city.

The Boyle Heights Sears will soon close, leaving behind many memories

Several customers and former employees shared their memories of the landmark store topped by a green neon sign visible for miles around. “As little kids we would always say, ‘When are we going to get home? Are we there yet?’," 73-year-old Arline Hernandez told The Eastsider. "And when we would see the green letters, ‘Sears,’ we would know we are almost home,” Hernandez said in a phone interview.

Fans will return to Dodger Stadium this spring, but ...

They will have to wear face coverings, sit in socially distanced pods, and buy food, drink and merch with only credit or debit cards. And that's just to start. More details in The Eastsider.

If you think LA is trashy, here's why

The amount of solid waste picked up from streets, sidewalks and other public places by sanitation crews increased from 9,200 tons in 2016 to 14,500 tons in the first eight months of 2020, according to report by the City Controller Ron Galperin. He said the city is not deterring people from dumping trash, and he's calling for urgent action to stop illegal dumping. Details in The Eastsider

Got $500,000 to spend on a house?

This week's issue of Now Asking includes a townhouse in Lincoln Heights, a condo in Monterey Hills and a 3-bedroom home in East LA that fits your budget.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

News From Our Sponsors

Sponsored by LACFEPS

• Find out more about these public charter schools near you

Sponsored by Edith Reyna & Liz Johnson at Compass

Year Round Summer Camp in Eagle Rock

As you stroll up the welcoming entry path, your shoulders relax and a deep, happy sigh will whisper “this is the one” as you step inside this much-loved home. You’ll feel yourself building on the happy memories made here by a devoted couple and their 4 spirited kids … every holiday, birthday and baby shower will set the tone for your own adventures to come.

• Find out more about this home

Classifieds

• Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

Calendar

• March 25: Intro to Acrylic with Riley Storm

• March 25: All of Us or None of Us: Environmental Racism and Intersectionality at the Forefront

• March 26: Playing with SCOBY Workshop with Maru Garcia

• March 26: Maru Garcia: membrane tensions

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.