Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Today, new LAUSD Supt. Alberto M. Carvalho is scheduled to visit Garfield High in East L.A. as part a two-day tour to welcome the new district chief.

Now, read on for your mid-week dose of news and stories.

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

EASTSIDE SCENE

Silver Lake: A sliver of sunset seen through Wednesday's dark clouds. Thanks to Dan Gershon for sharing the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

El Sereno: One person suffered burns in a house fire this morning in the 3700 block of El Sereno Avenue, said the LAFD. The blaze, reported shortly after 6:30 am, was limited primarily to the attic and was knocked down in about 20 minutes.

Boyle Heights: The L.A. City Council voted to rename a street near Mariachi Plaza after the late Mexican singer Vicente "Chente" Fernández despite some opposition. A two-block stretch of Bailey Street will be changed to Vicente Fernández Street. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

The price of everything is going up ... even miniature train rides

By Barry Lank

The owners of the miniature train ride in Griffith Park want to raise the price of tickets in part because they’re literally running out of quarters.

And yes, somehow, this has something to do with the supply-chain problems.

“The proposed ticket price increase is partly due to the nationwide coin shortage,” said a report from Michael Shull, who heads the Department of Recreation and Parks. “The closure of businesses and banks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the circulation of coins, reducing inventories in parts of the country.”

The report noted that GP Rah Enterprises, which operates the mile-long Griffith Park Train Rides, has occasionally been denied quarters by its bank.

Shull's report cites other factors driving the price up:

A loss in revenue because of mandatory closures

Lower train capacity to comply with COVID restrictions

Wage increases prompted by a labor shortage.

But it's the lack of quarters that's changing ticket prices to nice round numbers that won’t require coins:

A single adult ticket rises to $4 from $3.50

Seniors age 65 and older pay $3 instead of $2.75

A single ride for a child will remain at $3

The report recommends that parks commissioners approve the hike at their Thursday meeting.

According to Shull, the higher prices would remain comparable for miniature train rides elsewhere in Southern California, including the Santa Barbara Zoo Train and the Irvine Park Railroad in the City of Orange.

But if you are looking for a cheap train ride, a one-way fare on a Metro train and subway is a bargain at $1.75.

Sponsored The Stronghold Gym

Get Climbing at the Stronghold!

The Stronghold Climbing Gym in Lincoln Heights is welcoming new members with a zero initiation fee special through the end of February. Members have unlimited access to the gym, which includes great roped climbing and bouldering terrain, daily yoga and fitness classes, saunas and showers with towel service, and a host of other benefits, from free monthly guest passes to discounts on retail purchases.

Membership is $89/month for adults. Make this spring your strongest yet!

Read More

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Daily Digest, with more than 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Feb 16: Enchanted Strings: Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Feb 16: Lincoln Heights Farmers Market

Feb 17: Popular Kids Club w/ Brooks Wheelan, Lisa Gilroy + OUTDOOR COMEDY!!

Feb 17: General Hospital & West Campus Feasibility Study

Feb 19: 20 Years Left

Feb 19: Constructing Justice: Transforming the Built Environment

• Go here for event details

• Submit an event

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.