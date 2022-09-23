It's Friday, Finally!
Eastside Scene
Highland Park: Thanks to Katrina Alexy for her photo of an eye-catching hood in the 'hood.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📣 News
Schools to be supplied with Narcan
The L.A. school district announced it will make the anti-overdose medication Narcan available at all of its campuses by mid-October. The announcement comes after recent fentanyl overdoses by students, including the death of a 15-year-old girl in a Hollywood school bathroom. Doses of Narcan, or naloxone, will also be provided to all LAUSD School Police officers, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.
"We are experiencing a devastating epidemic. Whether we talk about fentanyl or the many variations of fentanyl, there is an abundance of drugs that students are having ready access to," Carvalho said. " The Eastsider
🏘️ Real Estate Roundup
Boyle Heights
A two-story building that is being transformed from office space into residential is about halfway done, according to Urbanize. In recent years, the structure in the 1800 block of East 1st Street has served as offices for local and state officials. It is now to have 15 dwelling units.
Eagle Rock
The creator of "Steven Universe" on the Cartoon Network paid $2 million for a three-bedroom bungalow, Dirt reported. Rebecca Sugar, who was also a writer on the TV show "Adventure Time," bought the 1,470-square-foot Traditional at the end of June for nearly $700,000 over the asking price of $1,295,000. The property last changed hands in 2014 for $852,000.
East Hollywood
A lot is being cleared one block southwest of the Vermont/Sunset Metro Station for a 69-unit apartment building, Urbanize reported. The structure at 1419-1423 N. New Hampshire Ave. is to rise seven stories.
Silver Lake
Comedy writer Bess Kalb sold her three-bedroom home for $4 million -- more than twice the $1.8 million it sold for three years ago, Dirt reported. The house underwent extensive renovations before selling to its latest owner, Zeshan Ali, the person behind the internet personality “No Sass” or “Sass,” one of the four previously anonymous co-founders of the Bored Ape Yacht Club.
Record-breaking slump in home-buying
The summer home buying market in Southern California dropped to its slowest sales pace in decades, the Daily News reported. It’s likely because the typical house payment jumped by almost 50% in a year. As a result, only 54,416 residences were sold in the six-county region from June through August -- that's 20% below the same period last year and the lowest since at least 1988. Median home prices, meanwhile, didn't increase in four months - holding steady at $740,000 as of August, the L.A. Times said.
ADUs on the rise
One bright spot in the real estate market is accessory dwelling units -- aka granny flats or garage apartments. Last year, ADUs accounted for about 22% of planned housing in the City of L.A. That translates into 5,188 approved permits, according to Crosstown. ADU construction is on track to be even higher this year. Despite the success of ADUs, the city is still falling way short of its goal of producing 57,000 housing units every year for the next eight years.
🏠 Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Central Turnkey Highland Park Condo
- Pristine Mid-Century Duplex in the Silver Lake Hills Property Description
- Historic Mills Act Craftsman in Highland Park
Good luck house hunting!
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $24,000 off an El Sereno 2-bedroom, a $48,000 cut on a Historic Filipinotown Craftsman and an $80,000 chop on an Echo Park Fourplex.
EAST LOS ANGELES
A new marketplace to promote and empower locals
The East LA Civic Center will be turned into a flea market this Saturday with more than 90 merchants, artists and food vendors in the latest effort to showcase and support local entrepreneurs.
El Gran Festival follows in the footsteps of two other outdoor marketplaces, the Queer and Goddess mercados, which feature up-and-coming vendors from East L.A. and neighboring communities.
The festivals and flea markets are spearheaded by two non profits -- In the Making and the Eastmont Community Center -- that have been involved in business and economic development. The pop-up marketplaces give the vendors a platform to interact with the community and propel their brand.
A handful of artists and vendors were selected for El Gran Festival from the Goddess and Queer mercados in addition to others found by word of mouth.
El Gran Festival will bring together merchants and artists in one spot, creating a convenient place to shop and discover what is happening in the community, said Edward Chang, co-founder of In The Making.
The festival reflects “the heart and soul of the community,” he said.
El Gran Festival
- East Los Angeles Civic Center | 4801 East 3rd Street
- Saturday, Sept. 24 | 10 am - 6 pm
👍👎 Readers Respond
Earlier this week we asked readers what would they do with an old Eagle Rock gas station that has been nominated as historic monument. Here's how they voted on the options we presented:
Some readers also offered up other ideas:
- This beautiful structure is an important part of LA’s history and deserves to be kept and open to the public as a mini-museum
- Geez is it too much to ask for a working clean Pay Bathroom in L.A. and a Charging Station for Devices
- Cigar bar, library with computer kiosks, non profit tutoring center, stand up bar with parking agreement with a daytime space available at night
- Charging station with kiosk used for coffee stand and paper/pencil available with clips on physical neighborhood bulletin board (that gets covered each night for graffiti protection when in unstaffed hours).
🗓️ The Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Sept 24
Glassell Park: Head to the rec center for a Youth Wheelchair Tennis Clinic. Part of PlayLA’s Youth Adaptive Sports Program.
East LA: Shop and support local vendors at the EL Gran Festival of East L.A.
El Sereno: Take your kids to "I Read to See Me," a multicultural children's book fair with reading circles, panel discussions and giveaways at Cal State L.A.
Elysian Valley: Explore the studios, workshops and pop up galleries during the self-guided Frogtown Artwalk.
Sunday, Sept 25
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Celebrate Latino Heritage Month and the migration of birds and people at Pachanga de las Americas. There will be activity tables, bird walk, bird show, music performance, and stories.
