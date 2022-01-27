Good Morning!

EASTSIDE SCENE

Debs Park: Thanks to Sam Nouri for this breathtaking shot of the first sunset of 2022.

NEWS

Crash

Los Feliz: Two pedestrians were in serious condition after a car smashed into a storefront and sidewalk dining patio this afternoon on Hollywood Boulevard at Rodney Street. The 84-year-old driver of the vehicle was also taken to a hospital. The Eastsider

Oil Wells

Echo Park: The City Council took a major step toward banning new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles, as well as to begin the amortization process necessary before phasing out existing oil and gas drilling. Numerous old oil wells -- mostly dormant -- can be found on the southern fringe of Echo Park, which was once part of a large and active oil field more than a century ago. One well sprung an oil link several years ago while another had gone overlooked for several decades before being plugged up. The Eastsider

Brush Fire

Eagle Rock: Firefighters extinguished a small, hillside brush fire that broke out this morning south of the 134 Freeway, west of Figueroa Street. No one was hurt or structures damaged. LAFD

THE LATEST

An outpost for comic books, pop culture and pinball

By Robert Fulton

Friends Jeff Eyser, Joe Myers and Joe Kuntz were dissatisfied with local comic book stores. So, they decided to do something about it.

They opened their own.

Eyser and Myers, owners of a design and fabrication company, teamed up with television executive Kuntz on Revenge Of, a new comic book and pinball shop that opened this month in Glassell Park. The corner shop is intended to become a local social hub for fans of everything pop culture.

“We always have our favorite places to go to get comic books or go to the movies or to buy collectibles,” Kuntz said. “How amazing would it be to have a place that has all the fun stuff we like?”

The three collaborators harness their combined love of comic books and pop culture with Kuntz’ passion for pinball and Eyser and Myers' set design experience.

Housed in a red-and-black storefront, Revenge Of opened on a stretch of Eagle Rock Boulevard where buildings are being renovated, and new businesses are moving in.

The trio intends to make Revenge Of a fun, community-based destination for fanatics, newbies and neighborhood folks alike. They plan to collaborate on programs featuring local artists and writers.

“We like the up-and-coming nature of it, just all of the opportunity that’s here,” Myers said of Glassell Park. “We’re excited about foot traffic and about people that can stop in, chat for 15 minutes about whatever books they’re picking up and then introduce them to something maybe new.”

Read more in a Q&A

Homes with storefronts

What can you do with a small storefront space on your property? Turn it into a studio or workshop? Open up a gift shop? Or just lease it out to a commercial tenant?

We found three mixed-used properties on the market in City Terrace, East L.A. and Echo Park.

Read more

NOTEBOOK

Stolen Guns

Lincoln Heights: Guns, it turns out, were among the countless items that have been stolen from cargo containers along a now infamous stretch of railroad tracks, the L.A. Times reports. "People were ... breaking into these containers and stealing firearms, tens of firearms," LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the Police Commission. LAPD Deputy Chief Al Labrada said the department became alarmed after recovering “numerous guns” from people who said the weapons were taken from box cars. Most train container thefts have taken place in two rail yards, including the yard in Lincoln Heights.

