News
Highland Park: Two unrelated fires several hours apart damaged a duplex on North Bridewell Street and a Craftsman-style home on Newland Street. One person in the Newland Street blaze was treated at the scene for "minor medical complaints."
City Hall: A real estate developer was found guilty of paying a $500,000 bribe to then-L.A. City Councilman José Huizar in order to "grease the wheels" for the approval of a downtown condominium project. The Eastsider
Gil Cedillo on the brink of losing reelection
By City News Service
He hasn't conceded defeat, but City Councilman Gil Cedillo appeared to be out of options for retaining his District 1 seat.
Challenger Eunisses Hernandez again expanded her lead with the latest results from the June 7 election.
According to Friday’s updated figures, challenger Eunisses Hernandez, a 32-year-old community activist from Highland Park, claimed 54.04% of the vote compared to 45.96% for Cedillo.
Council District 1 includes all or part of Angeleno Heights, Cypress Park, Echo Park, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights, Mount Washington, Westlake and other communities.
The results aren’t final yet. But only about 7,000 ballots remain to be tallied from across Los Angeles County. With only a fraction of them likely to be from Council District 1, Cedillo's re-election bid appears all but over.
The L.A. County Registrar- Recorder/County Clerk's Office is set to release another update today before completing and certifying the results by Friday, July 1.
Hernandez again proclaimed victory on Twitter.
"Now the hard work begins," Hernandez wrote. "We must stay rooted in not leaving people behind and uplifting and taking the lead of directly impacted people. We will continue to lead our work with love, compassion, deep strategic analysis and patience."
The 68-year-old Cedillo grew up in Boyle Heights and graduated from Roosevelt High. He earned a law degree and rose through the ranks of the city's largest union, SEIU Local 660, to become general manager. Before being elected to the City Council in 2013, Cedillo served in the State Assembly and State Senate.
Cedillo was seeking to be elected to his third and final term on the City Council this year.
Cedillo has not commented publicly about the election results. But fellow Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson acknowledged the inevitable last Friday, taking to Twitter to praise Cedillo's accomplishments in elected office and wish Hernandez luck.
"Hopefully history repeats itself and Eunisses is as successful as Gil," Harris-Dawson wrote. "Viva Gil! Viva Eunisses and long live justice in LA!"
