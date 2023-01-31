Hello Tuesday!
Today is Jackie Robinson's birthday. Born in 1919, Robinson broke baseball's color barrier in 1947 and went on to be one of the greatest players of all time. Check out these highlights from an icon.
📷 Eastside Scene
Debs Park: Anahuacalmecac International University Preparatory of El Sereno led the planting of 500 trees at Debs Park on Saturday. The planting was in collaboration with the city parks department, TreePeople, Northeast Trees, CAL FIRE and The Audubon Center.
📢 News Briefs
Fatal shooting
El Sereno: A man in his 50s was killed, and two others were wounded in a shooting after midnight in the 4400 block of Maycrest Avenue. One man was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. A woman in her 50s was hospitalized in critical condition and a 44 year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition, according to police. The Eastsider
Tesla driver arrested
Glassell Park: A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks, including an incident on the 2 Freeway in Glassell Park, has been arrested, said the CHP. The driver was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and two outstanding warrants. The Eastsider
Southbound I-5 to southbound 110 open
Elysian Park: Great news for local commuters. Caltrans announced that the connector from southbound I-5 to the southbound 110 is now open. The connector had been closed since rains pummeled the area earlier this month, leaving rocks, mud and trees in the roadway. Caltrans.
EL SERENO
Wilson High counselor recognized for excellence
Elsa Gutierrez-Aviles, a college counselor at Wilson High School in El Sereno, and her team received the 2023 Excellence in College Counseling Award, which is part of Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher initiative.
“It was a surprise,” said Gutierrez-Aviles, who was honored at the College Football Playoff Championship earlier this month at SoFi Stadium.
The award recognizes Gutierrez-Aviles as the leader of a team that includes her assistant, six academic counselors and a career counselor.
Gutierrez-Aviles has been a counselor for 23 years. She was teaching Spanish and French at Wilson when the school’s college counselor left, and the principal asked if she’d consider becoming the new counselor. She accepted the post and earned her master’s degree in counseling.
Gutierrez-Aviles has always been committed to her students, but her dedication and drive grew following a bout with breast cancer. In 2020, she underwent a mastectomy followed by chemotherapy treatment. When in-class instruction resumed, she channeled her new-found energy into assisting them and recalls thinking, “We need to work harder for these kids.”
She’s been in remission for two and a half years.
An Alhambra resident who grew up in City Terrace and graduated from Wilson, Gutierrez-Aviles encourages all students to apply to colleges and complete financial aid applications. Sometimes she comes across students who don’t have the necessary grade point average to attend a state college.
“We can’t lie to our kids,” she said. “They need to know it’s going to be tough. I tell them, ‘Let’s make a plan. Let’s get you to your goal.’”
Gutierrez-Aviles is constantly looking for scholarship and internship opportunities for her students and working with them to submit college applications. She also assists students who prefer to enter the workforce after high school. Depending on a student’s interests, she’ll help connect them with trade union training programs, community colleges and reputable vocational training programs. Often, those students go on to earn four-year college degrees, she said.
This year, 97% of Wilson students are on track to graduate, and 60 percent of this year’s senior class have already been accepted to colleges and universities,
Gutierrez-Aviles said the award was a pleasant surprise.
“I don’t do what I do for the recognition, but once in a while, it’s nice,” she said.
🎒 More School News
School kitchens to get cooling upgrades
LAUSD approved $30 million to add air conditioning to school cafeteria kitchens with insufficient cooling. A total of 682 kitchens need air conditioning, including those at Belmont, Franklin, Garfield, Lincoln, Marshall, Roosevelt and Wilson high schools. The District expects the purchase and installation of air conditioning to be completed before the start of the 2023-2024 school year. However, equipment availability and campus electrical upgrades may delay installation.
Outstanding magnets
Three Eastside magnet schools are among 39 LAUSD campuses recognized for academic performance and the real-world experiences they give students, the district announced Monday. The Magnet Schools of America bestowed School of Distinction awards to Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet and Roosevelt High Math, Science and Technology Magnet in Boyle Heights and Franklin High School STEM Magnet in Highland Park. The District has more than 330 magnet programs with more than 85,000 students.
💡 Good to Know
The late application window for LAUSD's CHOICES program opens on Wednesday. For more info, visit goto.lausd.net. and access online applications via apply.lausd.net.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Feb 1
Highland Park: It's Library Game Day at Arroyo Seco Regional Library. Play a giant-sized version of Connect Four with family and friends.
Eagle Rock: Eagle Rock Library is hosting a storytime with Oliver Chin, author of Tales from the Chinese Zodiac. Chin will be reading his book, The Year of the Rabbit and introduce young listeners to Chinese New Year.
Thursday, Feb 2
Eagle Rock: Take an in-person cooking class for a Hand-made Dumpling Party at Penny Oven. Learn how to make dumplings and BYOB for a fun night.
Echo Park: Take part in an interactive drum circle with Roberto "Kongakid" Gutierrez and learn about West African and Cuban drums.
