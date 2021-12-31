It's Friday, finally!
Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
And it's also our last Daily Digest of 2021.
Thanks for your readership and support. Have a happy and safe New Year's. See you in 2022!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
EASTSIDE SCENE
Mount Washington: A stunning view from Kite Hill. Thanks to Anne Gleeson for sharing the photo.
NEWS
Record rainfall
Heavy rain poured on the Los Angeles area Thursday, prompting mudslides, debris flows and flooding. According to preliminary figures, the slow-moving storm dropped a record-breaking 2.34 inches of rain in Downtown LA.That tops the old record of 1.85 inches set in 1936. The Eastsider
COVID surge
Los Angeles County topped 20,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday amid what has become a dramatic surge in virus transmission. On average, one-in-five people who get tested have been infected with the virus. "We are, in fact, experiencing the worst of the surge at the moment with the rising number of cases" -- LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. The Eastsider
THE LATEST
COVID, Crime & Cats: 12 top Eastsider stories from 2021
Well, the end of 2021 feels like a lot like the final days of 2020. We're trying to celebrate the arrival of the new year without catching COVID. Good luck with that.
As one of our last posts of the year, I'm sharing a sample of our most read and popular stories of the year.
Many thanks to writers Barry Lank, Jessica Doherty, Robert Fulton, Antonio Mejías-Rentas, Brenda Rees and Melody Waintal -- as well as our partners at City News Service -- for keeping us in the know in 2021. And, of course, to the many readers who tipped us off to stories and shared their photos.
Here's to good news in 2022!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
January
COVID outbreaks hit Cypress Park Home Depot and Costco in Atwater Village
February
A familiar figure in East LA’s boxing rings loses his bout with COVID
March
After 90 years, Sears in Boyle Heights is holding its final sale
April
A "village" of 64-square-foot homeless shelters is taking shape in an Echo Park parking lot
May
Saving hipsters from themselves - Teen Titans go to Silver Lake
June
Changes in store as Eagle Rock Plaza is sold to new owners
July
Glassell Park Rite Aid worker shot dead trying to stop shoplifting of beer; suspect photos released
August
Highland Park's "tiny home village" for the homeless now taking shape
September
Newly expanded L.A. law that restricts sleeping and homeless encampments in public places goes into effect today
October
Where's the Fancy Feast? Some Eastside cats are facing a shortage of their favorite food
November
East LA tortilleria attracts loyal customers and Michelin recognition after a decade of hard work
December
A body was found in the trunk of a car in Lincoln Heights
GOOD TO KNOW
How to recycle your Christmas tree
Before you trash your Christmas tree, the L.A. Bureau of Sanitation and the L.A. County Department of Public Works are offering to recycle your tree instead through the middle of January (we're talking real trees, not the artificial ones).
The rules are slightly different if you live in the City or unincorporated East L.A. But generally, you need to remove ornaments, lights and stand. Then place the tree next to your trash bins on collection day (small trees can be cut up and placed in the green bin). Sorry, flocked trees can't be recycled.
Go here for instructions if you live in the City of Los Angeles or go here if you live in East L.A.
