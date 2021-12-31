It's Friday, finally!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

And it's also our last Daily Digest of 2021.

Thanks for your readership and support. Have a happy and safe New Year's. See you in 2022!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

EASTSIDE SCENE

Mount Washington: A stunning view from Kite Hill. Thanks to Anne Gleeson for sharing the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

Record rainfall

Heavy rain poured on the Los Angeles area Thursday, prompting mudslides, debris flows and flooding. According to preliminary figures, the slow-moving storm dropped a record-breaking 2.34 inches of rain in Downtown LA.That tops the old record of 1.85 inches set in 1936. The Eastsider

COVID surge

Los Angeles County topped 20,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday amid what has become a dramatic surge in virus transmission. On average, one-in-five people who get tested have been infected with the virus. "We are, in fact, experiencing the worst of the surge at the moment with the rising number of cases" -- LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

COVID, Crime & Cats: 12 top Eastsider stories from 2021

Well, the end of 2021 feels like a lot like the final days of 2020. We're trying to celebrate the arrival of the new year without catching COVID. Good luck with that.

As one of our last posts of the year, I'm sharing a sample of our most read and popular stories of the year.

Many thanks to writers Barry Lank, Jessica Doherty, Robert Fulton, Antonio Mejías-Rentas, Brenda Rees and Melody Waintal -- as well as our partners at City News Service -- for keeping us in the know in 2021. And, of course, to the many readers who tipped us off to stories and shared their photos.

Here's to good news in 2022!

-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

January

COVID outbreaks hit Cypress Park Home Depot and Costco in Atwater Village

February

A familiar figure in East LA’s boxing rings loses his bout with COVID

March

After 90 years, Sears in Boyle Heights is holding its final sale

April

A "village" of 64-square-foot homeless shelters is taking shape in an Echo Park parking lot

May

Saving hipsters from themselves - Teen Titans go to Silver Lake

June

Changes in store as Eagle Rock Plaza is sold to new owners

July

Glassell Park Rite Aid worker shot dead trying to stop shoplifting of beer; suspect photos released

August

Highland Park's "tiny home village" for the homeless now taking shape

September

Newly expanded L.A. law that restricts sleeping and homeless encampments in public places goes into effect today

October

Where's the Fancy Feast? Some Eastside cats are facing a shortage of their favorite food

November

East LA tortilleria attracts loyal customers and Michelin recognition after a decade of hard work

December

A body was found in the trunk of a car in Lincoln Heights

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

GOOD TO KNOW

How to recycle your Christmas tree

Before you trash your Christmas tree, the L.A. Bureau of Sanitation and the L.A. County Department of Public Works are offering to recycle your tree instead through the middle of January (we're talking real trees, not the artificial ones).

The rules are slightly different if you live in the City or unincorporated East L.A. But generally, you need to remove ornaments, lights and stand. Then place the tree next to your trash bins on collection day (small trees can be cut up and placed in the green bin). Sorry, flocked trees can't be recycled.

Go here for instructions if you live in the City of Los Angeles or go here if you live in East L.A.

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest, with nearly 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.