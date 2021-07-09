It's Friday, finally!

Eastside Scene

The geese seem to be taking a break from honking and chasing off visitors to enjoy the vista from Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Conrado TerrazasCross for the photo.

News & Notes

COVID: The 839 new cases reported by the county on Thursday represented a 165% increase from the daily number reported a week ago, according to Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. The rate of people testing positive for the virus rose to 2.5% -- still a low number but more than double the 1.2% rate of a week ago. My News LA

Boyle Heights: A man who allegedly set fire to the top of a church bell tower while he was clad only boxer shorts was booked on suspicion of arson and a hot prowl burglary, the LAPD said on Thursday. After setting the fire atop St. Mary's Catholic Church on Wednesday night, the suspect jumped across several adjacent rooftops and then smashed a window to enter an apartment, whose occupants were rescued by officers, said the LAPD. The church sustained fire damage to its roof and some broken stained glass windows. My News LA

Echo Park: Be careful out there. Not one but two cars flipped over in separate crashes in Echo Park on Thursday. Posts on Citizen showed one black car on its side on Scott Avenue and Alvarado Street in the afternoon. The second crash several hours later left a vehicle upside down a few blocks south at Glendale Boulevard and Montrose Street.

Los Feliz: Lance Alspaugh, owner of the Vista Theatre, explains why he sold the nearly century-old movie house to director Quentin Tarantino. “I just felt that the time was right for this transaction,” Alspaugh told the L.A. Times. “I would not have handed the keys to the Vista over to just anybody." Vista patrons will be relieved to know that house manager Victor Martinez, who often sported costumes inspired by the movie being shown, will remain under Tarantino's ownership.

Real Estate

Echo Park landmark sells in less than a month

A city historic landmark across the street from Echo Park Lake sold last month for just over $2 million, according to Redfin. The restored Spanish-style four bedroom at 817 N. Glendale Blvd. was built in 1937 for a pastor at nearby Angelus Temple.

According to an earlier real estate listing, Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument No. 257 was designed by architect John Victor Macka. The 3,075-square-foot home sits on a 9,747-square-foot lot,. with head-on views of the lake from the east (It was also directly across the street from the lake's former homeless encampment). The home sold in less than a month, going well above the asking price of $1,849,000.

More real estate news in this week's Eastside House Hunter.

Calendar

• July 9: Grand Park’s Portraits of Freedom: Building a Life in L.A.

• July 10: Krissy Jingozian: Armenian Cooking Demonstration

• July 12: Opening Up: Narrative Phone Photography Workshop

Go here for details and more events

