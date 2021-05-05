Good Morning!

The Latest

Crime drops around Echo Park Lake

The closure of Echo Park Lake and its large homeless encampment in late March was followed by a noticeable drop in crime in the immediate area, reports The Eastsider. It's not clear if there's a connection. But safer conditions have prompted the LAPD to shift patrols to higher-crime areas.

DASH bus coming your way?

A proposal by Councilman Gil Cedillo would implement a Glassell Park-Highland Park DASH line and expand service for the existing Highland Park-Eagle Rock line. Details in The Eastsider

L.A. moves into the Yellow Tier -- We'll drink to that!

Bars will be able to open indoors at 25% capacity and other pandemic restrictions will be relaxed this week, reports The Eastsider.

A man was wounded in a Boyle Heights shooting

Officers found the victim of the Monday night shooting in the 1700 block of Industrial Way, near Washington Boulevard, reports The Eastsider.

