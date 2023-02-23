Good Morning!
On February 23, 1965, Stan Laurel passed away. Why bring this up? Any excuse to celebrate Laurel and Hardy's 1932 Oscar-winning short "The Music Box," filmed in Silver Lake.
It's also new Laker D'Angelo Russell's 27th birthday. It's time for a playoff push!
📷 Eastside Scene
East L.A.: A quiet courtyard off Cesar Chavez Avenue.
📢 News
Fatal shooting
Rampart Village: A woman was fatally shot in a confrontation with police Wednesday night near Silver Lake, according to the LAPD. Officers were called to Silver Lake Boulevard near the Temple Street overpass at about 8 pm after receiving a report of a woman pointing a gun at passersby, said LAPD spokesman Drake Madison. Police opened fire after the woman pointed what appeared to be a firearm in their direction, according to the LAPD account. The woman was struck and taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, said Madison. A pellet-type gun was recovered at the scene, Madison said. The Eastsider
EAST LOS ANGELES
Cruising may return to Whittier Boulevard, and not everybody is happy
Classic car and lowrider enthusiasts in California have welcomed a state bill that aims to prevent local governments from banning cruising.
However, some residents in East Los Angeles, where Whittier Boulevard has long been a cruising mecca, have expressed concern about the proposed legislation.
Tony DeMarco of the Whittier Boulevard Merchants Association believes that cruising can lead to dangerous stunts, unruly spectators and loss of business.
Eddie Torres, co-founder of the East L.A. Coalition, a group consisting of residents and merchants, worries that eliminating existing regulations could exacerbate existing issues, such as traffic congestion, lack of parking and blocked bus stops.
The trouble related to cruising “doesn’t bring anything beneficial (to the community),” Torres said. “There’s no real answer to community safety.”
Despite these concerns, County Supervisor Hilda Solis, who five years ago sponsored more limits on cruising, now supports the state legislation, arguing that existing regulations are difficult and expensive to enforce.
She has called for law enforcement agencies to work with car clubs and the community to organize safe cruising events.
“I understand the significance of low-rider culture to our community,” Solis said in a statement. She changed her mind after “hearing the voices of community members on the importance of uplifting this art form which has deep roots in East Los Angeles.”
Resident Richard Gutierrez, a former lowrider owner who cruised in the 1970s as a member of a club, said car enthusiasts were drawn to car clubs for the camaraderie and the love of a hobby where people tried to create vehicles that were one of a kind.
He is cautiously optimistic about the bill. Lifting the ban on cruising, he said, would make for a "much better world."
To Cruise or Not To Cruise
Are you in favor of removing local restrictions on cruising? Take our poll:
🍽️ GOOD TASTE
Girls Night at Benny Boy | Salt & Straw to Silver Lake | Tinned-fish influencers and vegan 'eggs'
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Women-forward food fest
Women-forward food festival Re:Her returns to Los Angeles from March 3 to 12. On the Eastside, stop by a Girl's Night at Benny Boy Brewery in Lincoln Heights on Friday, March 3, with I Love Micheladas, Quarantine Pizza Co., Sad Girl Creamery and La Imperial Tortilleria. Milkfarm in Eagle Rock will offer a special sandwich made with ingredients from Briar Rose Creamery and Jam I Am. On March 12, Milkfarm and Benny Boy Brewery will collaborate on a cider and cheese pairing event!
Tinned-fish influencers & plant-based eggs
Highland Park: Otoño is hosting a “Siesta Hour” (well, multiple hours) on Friday, Feb. 24, with a communal tinned seafood feast, hand-picked conservas and a collaborative menu with owner Teresa Montaño and tinned fish influencer (yeah, we couldn't believe it either) Harrison Weinfeld (@thesardinfluencer). No reservations required — or allowed!
Silver Lake: Junkyard Dog and Flore Vegan are using the world’s first plant-based poached egg, reports Spectrum News 1 SoCal. Junkyard Dog will top their avocado toast with the “egg,” and Flore Vegan will use it in an “Eggs” Benedict.
Openings
Echo Park: A new pop-up restaurant is opening inside of Button Mash after a string of collaborations last fall. The L.A. Times reports that Poltergeist will feature Asian-Italian fare starting this Friday.
Silver Lake: Salt & Straw has announced plans to open a location on Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake this spring. The shop will take over the former location of Forage, which has relocated to Rowena. The Oregon-based Salt & Straw will be opening in the same small shopping center that is home to Pazzo Gelato.
Eagle Rock: The space that formerly housed Garnachas & Bee will soon be home to Atwater Village’s Viet Noodle Bar, reports Eater LA.
Lincoln Heights: A new casual breakfast and lunch spot, Arroz & Fun, opened in Lincoln Heights, according to Eater LA. The restaurant serves Asian- and Latin-inspired flavors and food Tuesdays to Thursdays during its soft opening.
Music to their Ears
Silver Lake: Local charcuterie creator Lauren Delp of Silverlake Socialite provided 125 custom charcuterie boards for the Grammy Awards last week.
ECHO PARK
A photographic meditation on Angel's Point
By Barry Lank
For Adam Ianniello, Elysian Park felt mysterious, with trails and secrets and histories to explore.
“Elysian Park was an Eden for me,” said the Brooklyn-born photographer, “a sanctuary of wilderness to explore for three years.”
Photographs from that exploration now populate Ianniello’s new book, “Angel’s Point,” a collection of pictures along the entire stretch of Angels Point Road, from Stadium Way to Grand View Drive.
Ianniello, whose photography clients include Billboard, El Pais Semanal, Nike, Vice and Vogue Magazine, first visited Elysian Park in late 2017 while living in Los Feliz, about a year after moving from New York. He would photograph there until 2020 - when, like so many other things, the project ended with the pandemic, and Elysian Park temporarily closed.
Photo subjects include the Frogtown Trail, the “Secret Swing,” the Peter Shire sculpture near the southernmost bend of the road, and views of the 5 Freeway that one might not normally associate with the Angel’s Point area.
In making all the photos black-and-white, Ianniello said, “I attempted to connect the past to the present. One can find an archive of black and white survey photographs of the early Elysian Park dating back to the late 1800s, and I wanted my work to use that same aesthetic language.”
He also employed a tripod, which slowed him down and made the photography process more meditational, said Ianniello, who now lives in Mount Washington.
“There were days when I would spend hours hiking and only make one photograph,” he said.
"Angel's Point" by Adam Ianniello is available from Gost books.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Feb 24
Eagle Rock: Learn how to make a zine or new techniques at Center for the Arts' Zine Club. Register for a spot in this monthly meeting.
Saturday, Feb 25
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend an afternoon under the peppercorn trees listening to American folk music from the Old Time String Jam Band.
Cypress Park: Bring your pups to DEN Urban Dog Retreat for a Puppy Social Club. A trainer will be there to help guide pups in interacting with other pups.
Eagle Rock: Celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the Women's 20th Century Club of Eagle Rock by attending a Founders Day High Tea and art exhibit.
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in La Egoista, a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre in Los Feliz.
Montecito Heights: Sketch and paint a live model in historical dress at Heritage Square Museum with California Art Club.
Monterey Hills: Commemorate International Maternal Language Day at Chief Ya'anna Learning Village. Celebrate native languages through workshops, and enjoy food, dance, and music.
Sunday, Feb 26
Highland Park: Catch a musical showcase from the UCLA Gluck Saxophone Quartet at Arroyo Seco Library. They will perform in soprano, alto, tenor, and baritone styles and various musical genres.
