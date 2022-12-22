Good Morning!
I hope your holiday shopping, preparations and celebrations are going well. We will be doing some celebrating ourselves and will be taking an extended holiday break. The Daily Digest will return to your inbox on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah!
-- Jesús Sanchez
📷 Eastside Scene
Los Feliz: Sunrise on the morning of the winter solstice. Thanks to Richard Lehman for the photo.
📢 News
Girl goes missing
Cypress Park: The LAPD sought the public's help to locate 14-year-old Esperanza Raquel Garcia. She was last seen at about 11 p.m. Monday near the 2900 block of Elm Street. Esperanza, who was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater, black "pro-club" sweat pants and black Vans shoes, has no prior history of running away, according to the LAPD. Anyone with information about her should call Northeast Division juvenile detectives at 323-561-3421. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.
Fire extinguished
El Sereno: Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that broke out Wednesday in a commercial building in the 4300 block of Valley Boulevard. No injuries were reported. LAFD
👏 Thank You Thursday
We have many generous readers to thank this week: Kate B., Susanna Erdos, Karen Fulks, Julie G., Timothy Gillis, Cheryl G., Mark Hamstra, Esther Herold, Roberta Ikemi, Luis Lopez, Michael Masterson, Marcela M., William M., Doug Plamondon and Jeronimo Rivera.
Sponsored by County Supervisor Hilda Solis
Not everyone eats in for Christmas
Not in the mood to make a Christmas meal with all the trimmings? Here are 10 Eastside restaurants that are open on Christmas Day and Eve.
Open Christmas Day and Christmas Eve
East Hollywood
Crispy Pork Gang - Thai, 5253 Hollywood Blvd
Wide selection of curries, noodles, rice dishes, and more. Always open except for a couple of hours in the morning, and Christmas is no exception. But for those two days, they will not offer their usual weekend, night, or lunch specials.
- Christmas Eve: 8 am to 6 am
- Christmas Day: 8 am to 6 am
Silver Lake
Izakaya Osen - Japanese, 2903 Sunset Blvd.
Sushi and other Japanese home food, including a selection of bacon-wrapped items.
- Christmas Eve: 12 pm to 11 pm
- Christmas Day: 12 pm - 10 pm
Omakase by Osen - Japanese, 3503 Sunset Blvd.
A sister location to Izakaya Osen, Omakase specializes in hand roll and the titular "omakase" cuisine in which the chef chooses the meal for the customers. The staff recommends making reservations as soon as possible.
- Christmas Eve: 5 pm - 11 pm
- Christmas Day: 5 pm - 10 pm
Ramen Tatsunoya - ramen, 3440 Sunset Blvd.
Casual, fresh, and affordable ramen and appetizers.
- Christmas Eve: 12 pm to 10 pm
- Christmas Day: 12 pm to 10 pm
WOOD - Italian, 2861 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Wood-fired pizza and a variety of handmade pastas and small plates.
- Christmas Eve: 11 am to 11 pm
- Christmas Day: 11 am to 11 pm
Christmas Eve Only
Atwater Village
Giamela’s - submarine sandwiches, 3178 Los Feliz Blvd.
Top-rated subs, pizza, and pastas.
- Christmas Eve: Closes at 3 pm
Echo Park
The Lonely Oyster - Seafood, oyster bar, 1320 Echo Park Ave.
Special Christmas Even prix fixe meal with six courses, including wagyu beef.
- Christmas Eve: 12 pm to 9 pm
Lincoln Heights
Maddalena Restaurant (at San Antonio Winery) - Italian, 737 Lamar St.
Italian and other selections with wine flights and, of course, the nearby San Antonio Winery tasting room.
- Christmas Eve: Closes at 3:30 pm.
Los Feliz
Cafe Los Feliz - bakery and coffee shop, 2118 Hillhurst Ave.
Breakfast and lunch items.
- Christmas Eve: 7 am to 3 pm
Silver Lake
All Day Baby - diner, 3200 Sunset Blvd.
Modern fusion version of diner cuisine.
- Christmas Eve: 9 am to 3 pm
LINCOLN HEIGHTS
New USC research facility in the works
USC plans to build a seven-story multi-disciplinary research facility at the USC Health Sciences campus, according to documents filed with the Department of City Planning. The USC Discovery and Translational Hub would contain approximately 206,293 square feet of floor space. Building plans show a broad-faced building with an angled glass front. The structure would replace a parking lot in the 1500 block of Eastlake Avenue, across the central quad from the Broad Center for Regenerative Medicine.
-- Barry Lank
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Dec. 23
Griffith Park: Grab a seat on the Griffith Park & Southern Railroad for a mile-long Holiday Light Festival Train Ride.
Silver Lake: Get into the Christmas groove at Los Globos for a Jolly Bolly Bollywood Christmas Party. Dance to Bollywood, Punjabi, and Tollywood music until Christmas.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Echo Park: Burn off those holiday calories by taking a 4-mile-long Christmas Eve Morning Stair Hike.
Sunday, Dec. 25
🎄 Merry Christmas!
