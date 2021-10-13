Good Morning!

Today, the L.A. City Council is scheduled to vote on a request by Councilman Mitch O'Farrell to prohibit encampments at 17 locations from Echo Park to Hollywood under new anti-camping restrictions.

NEWS

Game 5 is on

Mookie Betts homered and drove in three runs as the Dodgers evened their National League Division Series at two games a piece with a 7-2 victory over the Giants Tuesday evening at Dodger Stadium. Game 5 of the best-of-five series will be played Thursday in San Francisco, with the winner advancing to the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves. ESPN

Prison sentence

A man who camped in Griffith Park near the Griffith Observatory was sentenced to life in prison for murdering three men in Palmdale in 2019. Jonathan Paul Misirli was arrested 3-1/2 months after the triple murder as he walked along Vermont Avenue in Los Feliz. Antelope Valley News

THE LATEST

Population bust?

Given all the new housing and complaints about growing traffic congestion, it would seem that Cypress Park had attracted more residents in recent years. But the results of the 2020 Census indicate that the opposite is true.

Instead of rising, the number of people living within within the boundaries of the Greater Cypress Park Neighborhood Council dropped by 13% since the 2010 count, according to an analysis of 2020 US Census. That’s the biggest percentage loss of any of the city’s 99 neighborhood councils.

So, why did the population of Cypress Park drop by 1,258 people? An undercount? Gentrification? The neighborhood council asked the U.S. Census to explain. But for now there are more questions than answers.

Read more in The Eastsider

