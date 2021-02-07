Good Morning!
Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Hope your weekend has gone well. Please read on for the latest news and info.
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.
Thanks to Ralph Ordaz for his time-lapse photo a Metro bus on York Boulevard in Highland Park. "What caught my attention were the trees and clouds looked very similar and there was a contrast in colors."
You can share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or sending them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
The Latest
Stories from TheEastsiderLA.com
Weekend Breaking News:
• Pedestrian killed in freeway crash near Dodger Stadium
• Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire in Los Feliz
• The LAPD was called in to conduct a death investigation in Cypress Park
How's business at LA Road Thrift Store in Glassell Park?
Our weekly snapshot of business conditions features Matt Troyer, Office Manager at LA Road Thrift Store.
You can find more stories about small business in Eastside Biz Buzz -- including this week's story on new stores debut in Atwater Village and Eagle Rock.
Notebook
News and notes from around the Eastside and beyond
Updates
• Police said the man who was found dead on Eagle Rock Boulevard in Glassell Park was homeless and died of natural causes
• The Pentagon will deploy U.S. troops to help at the new COVID-19 vaccination center expected to open later this month at Cal State LA in El Sereno
Echo Park photographer remembered
Maynard Parker, an architectural photographer who set up his home and studio in Echo Park in 1940, received a new profile in Palm Springs Life. "Maynard L. Parker had a knack for making the ordinary look extraordinary, and the extraordinary look phenomenal," said the writer, James Munn. Parker's work, the piece points out, was "artfully earthbound, never revealing the photographer’s tricks behind the photo and always leading the eye to what mattered."
The Los Feliz home of the late actress Naya Rivera has sold
The New York Post reports it sold for $2.69 million, just nine days after the rehabilitated 1930s two-story Colonial entered the market for approximately that price. The former child actor, model and singer, who played Santana Lopez on “Glee,” drowned in July while boating with her 4-year-old son (who survived) on Lake Piru in Ventura County.
Do you love your Eastside neighborhood?
Well, we would love to hear about it for a Valentine's Day special. No more than 50 words, please, and a photo is okay -- if you took it. You can submit your neighborhood love note by simply replying to this newsletter or submitting it here.
Support Community News
The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.