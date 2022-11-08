Good Morning!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Welcome to a soggy Election Day. Grab an umbrella and head to the nearest vote center or drop your mail-in ballot in a mailbox or post office -- just make sure it's postmarked today.
Now, read on for the latest.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Glassell Park: Even the birds are hunkering down during our rainy weather. Thanks to Volker Corell for the photo
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
College homicide
East Hollywood: A man was stabbed to death in a parking garage at Los Angeles City College on Monday, prompting the Vermont Avenue campus to be placed on lockdown as authorities searched for the suspect. "Stay away from campus," the college said on Twitter. The Eastsider
Ex-Councilman's wife testifies in bribery case
By City News Service
The estranged wife of ex City Councilman José Huizar was called to the witness stand in a federal courtroom on Monday. She was there to help prosecutors illustrate how her husband allegedly laundered bundles of hundred-dollar bills they contend were part of a bribe by a developer seeking to build a 77-story Downtown skyscraper.
Richelle Rios offered a tearful account of having suspicions that her husband was involved in an extra-marital affair. Those fears were borne out when in August 2013 she learned that Huizar was being sued by a former aide alleging sexual harassment. The woman was seeking between $600,000 and over $1 million to settle with her ex-boss, Rios said.
Huizar was about to run for his third and final term on the City Council representing Council District 14, which stretches from Eagle Rock to Boyle Heights. But Huizar and his associates were worried about his re-election if that the lawsuit became public, she testified.
Rios said she was called to a meeting with her husband, then-Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan and billionaire Chinese developer Wei Huang -- known in Huizar's circle as "Chairman Huang." The topic of the meeting: How Huang could "help in resolving the lawsuit," she testified.
"They wanted to know if I was going to stay in the marriage and would I stand with (Huizar)," Rios, 53, told the jury.
She said she felt "humiliated, angry and devastated," but agreed. Huizar was able to privately resolve the suit and was re- elected.
Around that time, Huizar began traveling with Huang to Las Vegas and elsewhere on private jets for weekend gambling trips, Rios said.
After one such trip, she testified, she found "a stack of cash" in hundreds at their Boyle Heights home. She attempted to speak to her husband about it, but the conversation quickly turned "unpleasant," she told jurors. Another time, she said, she found a wad of hundred-dollar bills about an inch thick hidden in a traveler's belt in a pocket in one of Huizar's suits.
Huizar's brother also took the witness stand on Monday.
🗳️ Decision Day Arrives
As voters head to the polls today for their last chance to cast their ballots, we recap two Eastside races we have been following: City Council District 13 and School Board District 2.
Who will lead City Council District 13?
Voters in City Council District 13, which stretches from Hollywood to Echo Park, will decide whether to re-elect Mitch O’Farrell to a third term or side with political newcomer Hugo Soto-Martinez, a labor organizer who emerged as the top vote-getter in June’s primary.
3 Top Priorities
O’Farrell:
- Affordable housing and permanent supportive housing for the homeless
- Jobs
- Making communities more livable and safe, including encouraging renewable energy
Soto-Martinez:
- Capping abandoned oil wells
- A bigger push for affordable housing
- Citywide reduction in homelessness
More than $4 million poured into the Council District 13 race during the primary and general elections. Most of Soto-Martinez's financial support came from labor. Meanwhile, business groups, including the state apartment association, operating independently from O'Farrell's campaign, supported his reelection bid.
Read more about O'Farrell and Soto-Martinez.
The race for school board
Candidates Maria Brenes and Rocio Rivas are in the race for the District 2 seat, which includes Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights, City Terrace, East Los Angeles and other communities. The district is represented by long-time board member Monica Garcia, who is termed out of office.
Brenes is a long-time Eastside education advocate and a nonprofit leader. Rivas is a research and policy deputy for School Board member Jackie Goldberg.
3 Top Priorities
Brenes:
- Equity
- Mental health
- Creation of a welcoming environment for students
Rivas:
- Mental health
- School greening
- School funding
The race for the School Board District 2 seat has been expensive. According to the L.A. Times, nearly $8 million has been spent by the two candidates and independent committees supporting them.
Brenes is supported by charter school groups and several unions, including SEIU Local 99, which represents non-teaching employees. Rivas is backed by United Teachers Los Angeles and the California School Employees Association, representing administrative assistants, translators and others.
Go here to read more about where Brenes and Rivas stand on the issues.
This story was reported by Barry Lank and Monica Rodriguez
🎒 Schools Roundup
Specialty Tours
Highland Park: Franklin High will hold specialty tours on Nov. 10 for parents and students interested in STEM, Dual Language and School for Advanced Studies programs.
• Share news about your school with Eastsider readers by replying to this newsletter or submitting the details here.
🍽️ Good Taste
Turkey shortage
Glassell Park: The nationwide turkey shortage is hitting local restaurants -- with Thanksgiving just around the corner. Eater LA talks turkey, and especially turkey sandwiches, with some Eastside restaurants. Among them is Bub and Grandma’s Restaurant in Glassell Park, which opened in September only to discover they could get only 40 sandwiches worth of turkey their first two weeks in business.
Now the Bub and Grandma's chef Zach Jarrett orders at least a week in advance from three different suppliers. “It’s sort of like you cross your fingers and roll the dice and try to get four or five cases,” Jarrett told Eater.
Pups & Pints*
Dog parents! Join our Kono's Kitchen-hosted monthly meetup at Eagle Rock Brewery this Thursday, 11/10 from 6-9pm and chat all things dogs! (*Sponsored)
Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
So far we've raised more than 20% of our $25,000 fundraising goal to provide you with more community news coverage you can't find anyplace else. Help us move that needle!
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an assistant editor to work on Eastside schools stories and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Tuesday, Nov 8
Griffith Park: Check out producer and host Rob Word's YouTube series, A Word on Westerns at The Autry.
Wednesday, Nov 9
Echo Park: Talk about grief and death with donuts and coffee at Heavy Manners Library's Death Café.
📋 What did you think of today's Daily Digest?
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📈 389 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 389 readers. Our goal is to have 500 contributors by the end of the year.
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.