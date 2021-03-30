Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Before you read on for Tuesday's batch of news and info, we would like to welcome MiniBop Music to our Glassell Park Guide. MiniBob is offering our readers $15 off on monthly group classes and music playdates until the end of April 2021 with promo code “EASTSIDER15.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

The Latest

Empty Sunset storefronts filling up with boutiques and a pudding shop

Yes, you read right. A pudding shop is one of several new stores that have and will open in a long-empty strip of Silver Lake storefronts, reports The Eastsider. Vegan coconut-pineapple pudding, anyone?

Real Estate Monday

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (from “Modern Family”) and his husband, Justin Mikita, are asking $7 million for their Los Feliz Spanish Colonial, Dirt reported. This and other items in Real Estate Monday.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

News From Our Sponsors

Sponsored by LACFEPS

• Find out more about these public charter schools near you

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Notebook

• Election: Today (March 30) is the last day residents and stakeholders can apply for a mail-in-ballot to vote in next week's neighborhood council elections in Atwater Village, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Los Feliz, Rampart Village & Silver Lake. Go here to apply for your ballot.

• Crash: The person who died in Sunday's East LA freeway crash has been identified as 35-year-old Jeffrey McKee of Norco.

• Politics: Fans of Congressman Adam Schiff (whose district includes Atwater Village and portions of Echo Park and Silver Lake) had lobbied for him to be appointed California State Attorney General. But that job went to State Assemblyman Rob Bonta. When asked if Schiff would run for the AG's spot in 2022, a spokesman told the LA Times: "Congressman Schiff is focused on representing his constituents, and plans to run for reelection.”

• Food: The longtime El Siete Mares stand in Silver Lake is now Playita, which will also serve up Mexican-style seafood prepared by the folks who brought you Guisados tacos. Details in Eater.

Classifieds

• Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

Calendar

• March 29: A QUIET SCENE: L.A.

• March 30: Neighborhood Science (NeiSci) Tuesdays: Play to End Alzheimer's Disease

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.