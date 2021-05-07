Good Morning!

It's Friday, finally! Looks like we will have pleasant weather for this Mother's Day weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. A Happy Mother's Day to all our Eastside moms!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

The Latest

You probably don't want to read this while your eating

We have the info about what was in the 35 tons of waste that has been removed from Echo Park Lake since it was closed in late March. Go here for the dirty details.

Highland Park's Goldburger is expanding to Los Feliz

This and other restaurant news in this week's Good Taste.

Planning to leave your home to your kids?

This week's Eastside House Hunter includes an item about how Prop. 19 will make it harder for your children to inherit your home without a big property tax hike.

Notebook

• Stabbing: One man was stabbed during a fight on a residential stretch of Hillhurst Avenue in Los Feliz, reports ABC7.

• Recall: Los Feliz Ledger publisher Allison Cohen said she has helped launch a recall of 4th District City Councilmember Nithya Raman.

