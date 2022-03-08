Good Morning!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Los Feliz: A four-legged sales assistant named Max waits for customers at the Los Feliz Flea. Thanks to George Flynn for sharing the photo.

IN THE NEWS

Politics: The upcoming City Council races may be tougher for incumbents, and that includes Mitch O’Farrell of Council District 13 and Gil Cedillo of Council District 1, the Los Angeles Times said.

Dodger Stadium: The ballpark is the first sports arena in the country with an accredited botanic garden. Tagged specimens of drought-tolerant plants occupy the slopes around the stadium and boxes by the Team Store, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Echo Park: An Echo Park native and child actor during Hollywood’s Golden Era has died at age 98, the Hollywood Reporter said. Billy Watson's films included "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" (1939), "In Old Chicago" (1938) and "Young Mr. Lincoln" (1939).

THE LATEST

Faceoff over Garvanza development

By Robert Fulton

Community activists and a developer are headed for a showdown this week over plans to build a large apartment complex on a former parking lot.

No structures will be demolished. But opponents say the project is way too big and out of character for the historic neighborhood.

“We are going to be suffocating here with this project,” said Rosa Rivas, a member of the Garvanza Improvement Association. “What they are proposing doesn’t match our community at all.”

City Signs off on Development

Last September, the City Planning Department approved plans by Skya Ventures to build a three-story, nearly 60,000-square-foot project with 33 apartments and ground floor-retail on a former parking lot at 141 North Avenue 64.

Skya was allowed to build a taller and denser project than would usually be permitted because it includes some affordable housing -- three units -- and is located on or near major transit lines.

The same developer irked many residents and anti-gentrification activists several years ago when it purchased the 60-unit Marmion Royal Apartments in Highland Park and began hiking rents. Tenants responded with a rent strike but lost in court. According to the Historic Garvanza Coalition, 57 tenants were evicted.

Skya Ventures did not respond to requests for comment.

Residents Challenge Approval

After the Garvanza project was approved, community groups and residents appealed the decision. A public hearing will be held on March 10 to review that appeal.

The appeal focuses on the incentives Skya was granted under the city’s Transit Oriented Communities Incentive Program or TOC. In return for building affordable housing near transit lines, that program allows for more dense development and also reduces the need for parking, space between buildings and other requirements.

The appeal contends that the nearby bus lines do not run as frequently as required under the TOC rules and also disputed the development’s affordable housing credentials.

Concerned About Neighborhood Character

Garvanza native Antonio Castillo supports a mixed-use development. But he’s concerned that the proposal does not consider the historic nature of the neighborhood.

“I’ve always looked at this site as a perfect opportunity to develop with something that would benefit the community,” said Castillo, vice President of the Highland Park Heritage Trust. But, “the design and its compatibility with the neighborhood has been my focus and my concern.”

Open the bridge, please

The Taylor Yard Bridge that will link Cypress Park and Elysian Valley is still not open. But some people can't wait. The fence blocking the entrance to the L.A. River span has been removed, put back up and removed again. There's even a Is Taylor Yard Bridge Open? account on Twitter.

The 400-foot-long, orange-and-black bridge was to have opened last summer. That got pushed back to the end of December. It's now March and still no bridge.

But now, according a Bureau of Engineering spokeswoman, the opening is expected this month after city inspectors sign off.

Stay tuned.

