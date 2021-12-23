Good Morning!

THANK YOU THURSDAY

EASTSIDE SCENE

Echo Park: Strands of lights hang across Logan Street next to the Jensen's Recreation Center.

NEWS

Burglary

Echo Park: A woman who went to a walk-up COVID testing site was surprised to find out she could not be tested. The reason? Burglars had taken some of the testing site's materials overnight. The Eastsider

Good Taste

Your rundown of Eastside dining and drinking news

The holidays are in flux

Strange times. People are making restaurant reservations for holiday celebrations and also booking booster shots and COVID tests.

While Eastside restaurants and bars are once again hosting Christmas Eve dinners and New Year's Eve parties, the fast-spreading omicron variant might change things overnight. It's best to double-check with the places below for any last-minute closures and cancellations.

In Echo Park, Lady Byrd Cafe has transformed its outdoor patio into a winter wonderland adorned with twinkling lights and frosted trees. The decorations will stay up until mid-January. Yelp Los Angeles recently made a video tour of the experience.

On Christmas Eve, Highland Park’s Cafe Birdie and Echo Park’s Taix French Restaurant are offering special Christmas Eve menus. And if you’re looking for something to eat on Christmas Day, Historic Filipinotown’s Woon will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re looking to ring in the new year, The Airliner in Lincoln Heights will host its first New Year’s Eve celebration — with live music and swing dancing lessons. The Black Cat in Silver Lake is also hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration with dinner and dancing into 2022.

And if one countdown isn’t enough ... Alcove Cafe’s Big Bar in Los Feliz will celebrate the new year in ten different time zones throughout the evening on their patio.

In Other Dining and Drinking News: A favorite food truck spot on Whittier Boulevard has been turned into a No Parking Zone. Outbreaks and omicron concerns have promoted temporary restaurant and bar closures. And a new coffee house is brewing in Echo Park.

Read more

Eastside homes with hearths

What could be more cozy during the holidays than enjoying a glass wine or a cup of hot chocolate near a fireplace?

Here are three homes in El Sereno, Monterey Hills & Mount Washington with fireplaces that you can enjoy during future holidays.

Read more

NOTEBOOK

Anti-camping update

On Wednesday we published a list of the locations where Councilman Gil Cedillo wants to prohibit camping and homeless encampments in Council District 1. But we omitted several locations. Here's the complete list:

Albion Riverside Park -- Lincoln Heights

Artesian between Ave 33 and Humboldt - Lincoln Heights

Ave 21 between N. Pasadena and Barranca, by the freeway - Lincoln Heights

Ave 18 between N. Pasadena, by an active railway - Lincoln Heights

Ave 21 between Humboldt and an active railway - Lincoln Heights

Cypress Park Recreation Center

Debs Park -- Hermon/Montecito Heights

Downey Park Pool -- Lincoln Heights

Elysian Park -- Echo Park/Solano Canyon

Greayor's Oak Mini Park -- Mount Washington

Lincoln Heights Recreation Center

Marmion Way between Ave 57 and Ave 58 - Highland Park

Rio De Los Angeles Park -- Cypress Park

Sycamore Grove Park -- Highland Park

Veterans Square at York Blvd and N. Figueroa St. -- Highland Park

And here's a link to the story.

