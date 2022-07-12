Good Morning!
News
Highland Park: Fire crews extinguished a fire Monday afternoon in a two-story building under construction. The Eastsider
Boyle Heights: A person wanted in an attempted murder was taken into custody Monday afternoon following a barricade at the Estrada Courts housing project. The Eastsider
Dodger Stadium workers threaten strike
A week ahead of the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, the union representing ballpark concession workers authorized a strike that "could be called at any moment."
Maria Hernandez, a spokeswoman for the Unite Here Local 11 union, said in a statement on Monday that stadium food and beverage workers voted by a 99% margin Sunday to authorize a walkout.
The union represents some 1,500 servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers at Dodger Stadium, "an overwhelming majority of whom are workers of color," the union said.
"These workers are seeking to negotiate a fair new union contract," the union statement said, without providing specific demands.
The workers are employed by Chicago-based Levy Restaurants, which runs the concessions at Dodger Stadium. Kevin Memolo, director of communications for Levy, did not immediately reply to an email seeking the company's response.
With the Dodgers playing on the road through Saturday, there would be no immediate impact of any walkout.
But All-Star festivities begin Saturday at Dodger Stadium with MLB's Futures Game, a celebrity softball game and a concert by Becky G.
Next Monday, the All-Star Home Run Derby is scheduled, followed by the All-Star Game itself next Tuesday.
ECHO PARK
Median gets a makeover
Several homeless people who had been living near the entrance to the 2 Freeway have been relocated and the site is being prepared for new landscaping.
A ceremonial groundbreaking was held last Thursday for the $720,000 project on a sloping piece of public property between Glendale Boulevard and Allesandro Street, according to the office of City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell.
Seven homeless people who had been living at the site have been placed in transitional housing, according to the council office.
"This is proof that housing people and moving important public works projects forward are not mutually exclusive," O'Farrell said in a statement.
Dan Halden, a spokesperson for O'Farrell, said a service provider will continue to offer shelter and services to other homeless people who may emerge in the area.
Planned improvements for the hillside median include erosion prevention, repairs to a retaining wall, surface drainage, a new irrigation system, and nearly 500 drought-tolerant California native plants.
The project is expected to be completed by the fall.
